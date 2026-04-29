Fed holds interest rates steady for third straight meeting, as Powell vows to remain as governor

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that he plans to remain as a board governor after his term ends in May, announcing the move after the central bank again left its benchmark interest rate unchanged amid rising inflation due to the Iran war.

Powell had previously said he would stay on as Fed chair until the Department of Justice ended an investigation into his oversight of renovations of the Fed's Washington, D.C., headquarters, calling the inquiry politically motivated. Jeanine Pirro, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, said on April 24 that her office would end the probe into Powell.

"I'm waiting for the investigation to be well and truly over with transparency and finality," Powell said on Wednesday when asked in a press conference when he would leave his post as a Fed governor.

Powell's remarks came as the Fed maintained the federal funds rate — what banks charge each other for short-term loans — in its current range of 3.5% to 3.75%. The decision to keep rates steady was widely expected by investors, with the CME FedWatch tool forecasting a 100% probability that officials would maintain the current rate.

In explaining its decision to maintain the current rate, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed's rate-setting panel, cited developments in the Middle East in pointing to "a high level of uncertainty about the economic outlook." The central bank also said "elevated" inflation is tied to the "recent increase in global energy prices."

Warsh will inherit a Federal Reserve facing pressures ranging from President Trump's repeated demands for lower interest rates to an inflation reading that jumped last month to its highest level in almost two years. Because interest rate cuts can spur inflation, many economists now predict the Fed will hold off on reductions until later in 2026 or even 2027.

"The FOMC met expectations and held rates steady today," said Atsi Sheth, chief credit officer at Moody's Ratings, in an email. "As the effects of the Middle East conflict become more pronounced, the case for maintaining policy rates rests on rising inflation risks, while risks to U.S. growth appear contained for now."

In its statement, the FOMC reiterated its goal of achieving a 2% annual inflation rate. The Consumer Price Index stood at 3.3% in March.

Four members of the FOMC dissented, with Fed governor Stephen Miran voting in favor of a 0.25 percentage point cut. Three other members supported maintaining the current rate, but were opposed to wording that signaled an easing bias.

"But it is notable that the press release still refers to the Committee 'considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments' to rates and hence maintains a bias towards further cuts ahead," noted Brian Coulton, chief economist at Fitch Ratings, said in an email. "This wording was clearly a topic of much debate given the oil price shock, with three members deciding not to support the inclusion of an easing bias in the statement."

No rate cuts in 2026?

The Fed last cut rates in December 2025, when the Consumer Price Index stood at 2.7% on an annual basis — above the Fed's 2% target but down sharply from the pandemic-era high of 9.1% in June 2022.

Since the Iran war began on Feb. 28, global energy costs have spiked, pushing the average U.S. price for a gallon of gasoline to $4.23 on Wednesday, about $1.25 more than before the conflict. Economists now forecast that April's inflation rate could jump to 3.9% annually due to higher oil and gas prices, according to FactSet.

"We've gone from being nearly halfway through the year with no rate cuts to that now becoming the base case for the rest of the year," said Christian Hoffmann, head of fixed income, Thornburg Investment Management, in an email. "That could change quickly if the data shifts, but as of now, the market is pricing in less than a 25% chance of any cuts for all of 2026."

Higher energy costs are leading some U.S. consumers to hold off on buying big-ticket items, noted Oxford Economics in an April 28 report.

"We expect higher oil prices will hit consumers' real disposable income growth and weigh on spending on durable goods and discretionary services the most," the investment advisory firm said.

A dip in spending would pose risks for the economy, which relies on consumer purchases for 70 cents of every $1 in gross domestic product.

Uneven job growth

The Fed is also keeping an eye on the labor market, which has idled amid economic uncertainty, uneven payroll gains and the emergence of artificial intelligence.

Some companies have announced large layoffs, citing AI, although economists say the technology doesn't yet appear to be causing widespread job cuts.

Signs of a weaker job market could persuade some Fed officials to dial back borrowing costs for consumers and businesses. Powell has recently described the employment market as relatively balanced, while acknowledging that young college grads face obstacles in finding work.

"Any refinement in how the Fed describes labor market conditions, particularly wage pressures and hiring demand, could carry implications for expectations around future rate policy," noted Ameriprise chief market strategist Anthony Saglimbene in an April 27 research note.