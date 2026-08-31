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A debt judgment reaching its expiration date can limit certain collection options, but that outcome isn't guaranteed. FREDERICA ABAN/Getty Images

Household debt is a major financial burden for borrowers in today's economic climate. Case in point? The total household debt balance nationwide reached $18.8 trillion in the second quarter of this year, with credit card balances climbing by $21 billion during that time. But today's borrowing isn't the only debt that's weighing on borrowers. For those who fell behind on debt years ago and were ultimately sued by a creditor or debt collector, an unpaid judgment often remains a financial concern long after the original debt first became delinquent.

That's because if a borrower was sued over a debt and lost, either by default or otherwise, the court judgment can remain enforceable for years, which in many cases is long enough for a borrower's financial circumstances to change considerably. Someone who was sued over an unpaid balance years ago could now be earning more, holding different assets, or simply be in a much better position financially yet still have the old judgment hanging over them. And, as that judgment gets older, its expiration date can become increasingly important.

But what exactly happens when a debt judgment expires? Reaching that point doesn't necessarily make the situation — or the resolution — straightforward, so it's important for borrowers to understand what the outcome could be.

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What happens when a debt judgment expires?

When a debt judgment expires, the creditor generally loses the ability to use that judgment to pursue collection through the courts unless it was properly renewed or revived under applicable state law. In practical terms, that can mean losing access to enforcement tools tied to the judgment, such as wage garnishment, bank levies or certain property liens.

How long it takes to reach that point, though, depends on the state and type of judgment. Some judgments remain enforceable for several years, while others can last a decade or longer. California, for example, generally gives creditors 10 years to enforce most civil judgments and allows qualifying judgments to be renewed before they expire. Other states have their own deadlines and renewal procedures.

That's why the expiration date on a judgment isn't necessarily the end of the road. A creditor that doesn't expect to collect the full balance before the deadline may be able to renew the judgment, sometimes extending its enforceability for years. The creditor still typically needs to follow the state's required process and meet the applicable deadline, though. Waiting until after the judgment has expired may limit or eliminate its ability to renew in some jurisdictions.

Renewal can also make an old judgment more costly than borrowers expect. Depending on state law, interest may accrue while the judgment remains unpaid, and certain collection costs may be added as well. As a result, a judgment that remains enforceable for many years can grow substantially beyond the original amount.

That said, borrowers shouldn't assume that expiration automatically erases the underlying obligation. A judgment's enforceability and the existence of a debt are related but separate issues. The rules governing old debts can be complicated, and factors such as the type of debt, applicable state law and previous collection activity can affect what happens next.

The same is true for liens attached to a judgment. A lien may have its own expiration or renewal rules, so borrowers shouldn't assume that a judgment reaching a certain age automatically clears a property title. If you're approaching what you believe is the expiration date, checking the court record and your state's rules can help clarify whether the judgment remains enforceable or has been renewed.

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Should you consider debt relief before a judgment expires?

Waiting for a judgment to expire can be a risky strategy, particularly because the creditor may renew it before the deadline. In the meantime, an active judgment could leave you exposed to additional collection attempts and, depending on your state's laws and other factors, continued interest or other costs.

If you have the means to address the judgment, it may be worth exploring whether the creditor or debt collector will negotiate. And, there can be reasons for both sides to reach an agreement even after a creditor wins a judgment. Collecting a debt through garnishment, levies or other court procedures can require time and money, after all, so a creditor may be willing to accept a lump-sum settlement or structured payment arrangement instead.

Debt relief could also be an option if the judgment is part of a larger unsecured debt problem. For example, a debt relief company can help negotiate settlements on eligible debts for less than the full balances owed, although judgment debts can be more complicated to settle because the creditor already has a court-recognized right to collect.

If you do negotiate a settlement on a judgment, make sure any agreement clearly spells out how much you'll pay, when payment is due and what the creditor will do once the agreement is completed. You'll generally want documentation showing that the judgment has been satisfied once you've fulfilled the settlement terms.

The bottom line

A debt judgment reaching its expiration date can limit a creditor's ability to continue using court-backed collection tools, but that outcome isn't guaranteed. Creditors may be able to renew judgments before they expire, potentially extending collection efforts for years, and the specific rules depend heavily on state law. Rather than assuming an old judgment will soon become irrelevant, check its current status and the rules where you live. If the judgment is still enforceable and the balance is creating financial strain, negotiating directly or exploring debt relief may provide another path toward resolving it.