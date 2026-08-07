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Collecting a debt takes time and money, meaning that creditors aren't likely to pursue an unpaid balance indefinitely. time99lek/Getty Images

Borrowers are under a lot of pressure in today's economic landscape, and there are a few different drivers behind the issue. For starters, not only do Americans carry record levels of household debt right now, but credit cards remain one of the biggest contributors, with interest rates being close to 22% on average. At the same time, high inflation is pushing up the prices of essentials like groceries, gas and housing, stretching household budgets and making it harder for borrowers to keep up with payments or catch up once they fall behind.

The problem is that falling behind on payments, particularly on credit card debt, can put borrowers on an even more expensive path, further compounding the issue. Just one missed payment can lead to late fees and additional interest charges, while a longer stretch without payments can eventually result in a charge-off, collection calls or even a lawsuit. And for borrowers who don't have the money to catch up, it can be difficult to know where that process ultimately ends.

After all, creditors aren't likely to pursue every unpaid balance forever. Collecting a debt takes time and money, and the longer an account remains unpaid, the more a creditor may have to weigh the likelihood of recovering that money against the cost of continuing to pursue it. But at what point, if any, do creditors give up on trying to collect on your unpaid credit card debt? That's what we'll examine below.

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How long will a creditor try to collect on credit card debt before giving up?

There's no universal deadline for when a creditor simply gives up on collecting credit card debt. In many cases, collection efforts can continue for years, though the approach that's taken to do so often changes over time. Here's how the process typically unfolds:

The original creditor usually starts first

Most credit card issuers start trying to collect almost immediately after a missed payment. During the first several months, they'll typically send reminders, assess late fees and contact the borrower by phone, letters or email in an effort to bring the account current.

If payments still aren't made, the account becomes increasingly delinquent. After about 180 days of nonpayment, many credit card issuers charge off the account for accounting purposes. However, a charge-off does not erase the debt or end collection efforts. It simply means the lender has recognized the balance as unlikely to be repaid under normal circumstances.

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Collection agencies may pursue the debt over several years

Once an account is charged off, the creditor may then assign it to a collection agency or sell it outright to a debt buyer. At that point, a new company may begin contacting the borrower to try to collect what's owed.

Some debts are sold multiple times over the years, meaning different collection agencies could attempt to recover the same balance at different points. As long as collection activity complies with applicable federal and state laws, those efforts may continue until the debt is resolved, becomes legally uncollectible or the debt collector determines further attempts aren't financially worthwhile.

Legal deadlines don't always stop collection attempts

Every state has a statute of limitations that limits how long a creditor or debt buyer has to sue over an unpaid debt. Once that deadline passes, they generally lose the ability to successfully win a debt lawsuit if the borrower raises the statute of limitations as a defense.

That doesn't necessarily mean collection activity must stop, however. Depending on state law, debt collectors may still request voluntary payment on time-barred debt, though they cannot misrepresent the debt's legal status or threaten lawsuits that they cannot legally pursue.

Some creditors may stop pursuing smaller balances long before reaching that point because the continued collection efforts simply aren't cost-effective. Others may continue trying to recover payment for years, particularly when larger balances are involved.

When does pursuing debt relief make more sense than waiting?

Hoping a creditor eventually stops contacting you about your unpaid debt can be an expensive strategy to pursue. Interest charges, fees and potential legal action can cause the problem to grow while you wait, and there's no guarantee the debt will simply disappear over time. If you're struggling to keep up with unsecured debt, exploring the debt relief options available to you as early as possible may provide a better path forward.

One option is debt settlement (sometimes referred to as debt forgiveness), which allows eligible borrowers with significant financial hardship to resolve enrolled debts for less than the full balance owed. While it can negatively affect your credit and increase your tax burden, it may help borrowers who are already behind on payments and have few other options.

If you're still making payments on your debts but finding them difficult to manage, other forms of relief could be a better fit. For example, a credit counseling agency may recommend a debt management plan that combines eligible credit card payments into one monthly payment while reducing interest rates and fees. Borrowers with strong enough credit may also want to consider a debt consolidation loan to simplify repayment and lower borrowing costs.

The bottom line

There's no fixed point when every creditor gives up on collecting unpaid credit card debt. Some accounts may see collection efforts slow after a period of time, while others are pursued for years through collection agencies or debt buyers. Even when the statute of limitations for a lawsuit expires, though, the debt doesn't necessarily disappear.

If you're having trouble paying your credit card bills, addressing the issue early can help preserve more options and potentially reduce the long-term financial consequences. Whether that means negotiating directly with your creditor, enrolling in a debt management plan or exploring other types of debt relief, taking action is more effective than assuming collection efforts will simply end on their own.