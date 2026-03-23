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You may think your paycheck is safe from garnishment once a debt is time-barred, but that's not always the case. J Studios/Getty Images

Americans ended last year on a high, but perhaps not in the way they'd hoped. At the end of 2025, borrowers nationwide were carrying more debt than ever before. Credit card balances hit a fresh record in the fourth quarter of the year, rising to $1.28 trillion — up dramatically from where they were just five years ago. At the same time, delinquency rates climbed to 4.8% of all outstanding debt, a clear indicator of a widening gap between what borrowers owe and what they can pay.

When a debt goes unpaid, the initial repercussions follow a predictable trajectory: collection calls, letters and damaged credit. If it remains unpaid, the creditor may write it off and sell it to third-party debt collectors for a fraction of what's owed. In these cases, it's not uncommon to start hearing from debt collectors about debts you assumed had simply disappeared after the statute of limitations expired. And that's where the confusion begins.

While you might assume that old debts are no longer impactful once enough time has passed — usually around the seven-year mark — it isn't always that straightforward. In some cases, long-standing debts can still trigger serious collection actions, including wage garnishment. Can a debt collector really get a court order to take part of your paycheck after seven years, though? Below, we'll break down what borrowers should know.

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Can a debt collector garnish your wages after 7 years?

The answer to that question isn't a simple yes or no. Whether a debt collector can garnish your wages after seven years depends on how the debt has been handled over time and whether legal action was taken before the window allowing it expired.

Part of the confusion stems from the seven-year rule for credit card debt. This timeline shows how long most negative marks, such as late payments or collection accounts, remain on your credit report. After about seven years, those marks no longer appear on your credit report. The underlying debt doesn't automatically disappear, however, and neither does a creditor's ability to pursue payment under certain conditions.

Whether wage garnishment is possible at that point, though, depends on whether there is a court judgment in place. A creditor typically has between three and six years to sue you for common debts such as credit cards, though it varies by state. If that window expires and no lawsuit is filed, creditors generally lose the legal right to take you to court, so garnishment is an unlikely outcome in these cases.

However, this protection only applies if the creditor did not pursue legal action within that timeframe. If they successfully obtained a judgment before that window closed, the situation changes. A court judgment gives creditors extended power to collect what's owed, often for a decade or longer, depending on state law. In many cases, those judgments can also be renewed, extending the collection period even further. That means a debt that is well over seven years old and no longer visible on your credit report could still be legally enforceable.

With a valid judgment in place, creditors may have the authority to garnish wages, levy bank accounts or place liens on your property. And because judgments operate on a different timeline than credit reporting or standard statutes of limitations, borrowers can be caught off guard by collection actions tied to older debts.

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What to do if old debt is threatening your paycheck

If a debt collector has contacted you about an old account or if you've been served with a lawsuit, the worst move you can make is to ignore it. If there's a default judgment handed down because you didn't respond to a summons, it is just as enforceable as one you actively contested and lost.

And, the good news is that there are multiple options for dealing with aging and unmanageable debt. Debt settlement, for example, allows you to negotiate a lump-sum payment for less than the full balance and can often resolve the account before a creditor escalates to litigation.

You may also be able to settle for less after a court judgment has been issued. That can be a little trickier, though, so it may make sense to work with a debt relief expert, who can negotiate directly with your creditors to try to reduce or restructure what you owe. These services aren't free, but if you're facing wage garnishment or an active judgment, this kind of guidance can be invaluable.

Debt management through a credit counseling agency may also be worth considering, as this approach can consolidate your monthly payments and reduce interest rates without requiring you to take on new debt. For debts that are clearly past the statute of limitations in your state, an attorney can help you assert that defense.

The bottom line

The 7-year mark is a credit reporting milestone, not a legal expiration date. Depending on your state, the type of debt and whether a creditor has already obtained a judgment against you, wage garnishment can remain a real threat long after an account disappears from your credit file. If old debt is resurfacing, don't wait for a court order to face the issue. Understanding your options now is far cheaper than losing a portion of your paycheck later.