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Wage garnishment can cause a portion of your paycheck to disappear, but there are limits to the timeline for this collection tactic. Huang Evan/Getty Images

Given today's numerous economic challenges, it's hardly a surprise that borrowers are carrying a record amount of debt — about $18.8 trillion currently, with about $1.3 trillion in credit card debt alone — and an increasing number of them are falling behind. About 4.8% of all outstanding debt is now sitting in some stage of delinquency, the highest rate in nearly a decade. That not only signals that a debt crisis could be on the horizon, but it also raises an uncomfortable question for many borrowers about what could happen if their old, unpaid debt remains unresolved.

When debt lingers long enough, many borrowers assume time will eventually work in their favor. After all, the statute of limitations on credit card debt was designed to set legal deadlines for how long creditors can pursue certain actions. Once that window closes, it's easy to believe the risk fades along with it, but that's not always true. The statute of limitations sets a legal deadline for how long creditors have to sue you over an unpaid balance, but the rules around what happens after that deadline are murkier than most people realize.

When it comes to wage garnishment, for example, the timeline for collections and the legal authority to take money from your paycheck may not align the way you'd expect. But can a creditor or debt collector actually garnish your wages if the statute of limitations has already expired? That's what we'll examine below.

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Can creditors garnish your wages after the statute of limitations ends?

The short answer is that creditors cannot directly garnish your wages after the statute of limitations ends, but they may have the option under certain circumstances. Ultimately, whether or not a creditor can garnish your wages at that point depends heavily on whether it has already obtained a court judgment against you.

That's because wage garnishment doesn't happen automatically. Before a creditor can legally take money from your paycheck, they must first sue you, win the lawsuit and obtain a court judgment. Only then can they pursue garnishment. If the statute of limitations has expired and a creditor has not yet sued you, they've lost their legal window to do so. Attempting to collect through the courts on a time-barred debt could constitute a violation of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA). In that scenario, a creditor cannot garnish your wages.

However, if a creditor sued you and won a judgment before the limitations period expired — even if you weren't aware of the lawsuit — that judgment can remain enforceable for years or sometimes decades, depending on your state. These types of judgments can often be renewed, giving creditors an extended runway to pursue garnishment even on very old debt.

It's also worth knowing that the statute of limitations varies significantly by state and by debt type. Depending on where you live, the window for a creditor to sue over unpaid credit card debt might be as short as three years or as long as 10. And in some states, making a small payment or even verbally acknowledging the debt can reset the clock entirely, which is a tactic collectors sometimes use to revive time-barred accounts.

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What to do if you're facing garnishment on old debt

If a creditor is threatening wage garnishment and you believe the debt may be time-barred, your first step should be to verify the age of the debt and determine whether a judgment was ever entered against you. You can check court records in your county or state to confirm whether a lawsuit was filed.

If no judgment exists and the statute of limitations has passed, you may be able to assert the expired limitations period as a defense if the debt collector subsequently attempts to sue. In these cases, consulting a consumer law attorney or a reputable debt relief service may be your best option, as they can help you understand the strategies available to you and potentially stop collection activity in its tracks.

For those dealing with valid judgments and active garnishments, certain debt relief strategies may still help. For example, negotiating a lump-sum settlement directly with the creditor or with the help of a debt settlement company can sometimes resolve a judgment for less than the full amount owed. Filing for bankruptcy — particularly Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 — can also halt garnishment immediately through the automatic stay provision, providing breathing room for you to restructure or discharge your qualifying debts.

Whatever path you take, though, do not ignore the situation. A debt-related judgment that's left unaddressed accrues interest and may give creditors ongoing leverage over your income.

The bottom line

The statute of limitations can protect you from being sued over old debt, but it doesn't erase a judgment that's already on the books. If a creditor won a court case against you before the clock ran out, wage garnishment can remain a very real threat. Knowing the difference between time-barred debt and an active judgment is critical to protecting your income — and in many cases, understanding and pursuing the right debt relief path to take is another crucial factor.