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A handful of states stand out for having particularly short statutes of limitations on credit card debt. Athima Tongloom/Getty Images

Borrowers nationwide are carrying a record-breaking amount of credit card debt right now — nearly $1.3 trillion nationwide. That alone is a problem, as it indicates that more people are stuck relying on their short-term borrowing options to get by. And, when you factor in today's economic hurdles, like high credit card rates, rising prices on housing, gas and groceries and a weakening job market, it's easy to see why so many are now falling behind on their credit card payments.

When the payments stop, though, the collection calls and credit score damage start. And, if the debt goes unpaid for too long, creditors have other options, like suing over the unpaid balance, that they can use to try to recoup what's owed. But while credit card debt lawsuits are a real threat to borrowers with delinquent credit card debt, the law limits how long a creditor has to take them to court over it.

That deadline is called the statute of limitations, and it varies depending on where you live. Once that window closes, the court option is off the table for creditors. So, which states impose the shortest statutes of limitations on credit card debt, and what else should borrowers know now? That's what we'll outline below.

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Which states have the shortest statutes of limitations on credit card debt?

Statutes of limitations for credit card debt typically fall between three and six years, though the exact timeline depends on how each state legally classifies credit card agreements. In many states, these debts are treated as either written contracts or open-ended accounts, which can affect the length of the legal window. However, a handful of states stand out for having particularly short statutes of limitations:

Arkansas: 3 years

Arkansas has one of the shortest statutes of limitations for credit card debt in the country. Creditors generally have three years from the date of the last credit card payment or account activity to file a lawsuit to collect the unpaid balance. Once that period expires, the creditors or debt collectors that own the debt may still attempt to request payment, but they typically cannot successfully sue to recover it.

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Delaware: 3 years

Delaware also has a three-year statute of limitations for many credit card debt claims. The clock typically starts on the date of the last payment or the borrower's last account activity. If the three-year window expires without a lawsuit being filed, the creditors can still request payment, but typically cannot sue to enforce it.

Mississippi: 3 years

Mississippi law gives creditors three years to pursue legal action over credit card debt tied to open accounts. After that window closes, a lawsuit generally can't be filed to collect it. Debt collectors and creditors still have the option to pursue payment on the account, though — they just can't pursue legal action over it.

North Carolina: 3 years

North Carolina also has a three-year statute of limitations for many credit card debt claims. This relatively short timeline can limit how long creditors can pursue legal judgments compared with states that allow longer collection periods. However, the expiration of the statute of limitations does not eliminate the debt itself.

Other states with relatively short timelines

A few additional states fall just above the shortest group but still have relatively limited windows for credit card lawsuits. For example:

Alaska: 3 years (for certain open accounts)

3 years (for certain open accounts) South Carolina: 3 years

3 years New Hampshire: 3 years for many credit-related claims

By contrast, some states — including New York, Texas and California — typically allow four years, while others extend to five or six years depending on how the debt is categorized. Because these timelines depend on state law and account classification, borrowers who are dealing with these types of old debts should always take the time to verify the rules that apply to their specific situation.

What borrowers should know about time-barred credit card debt

Credit card debt doesn't simply disappear just because the statute of limitations has expired. Instead, it becomes time-barred debt, which carries several important implications. To start, creditors and collection agencies can still attempt to collect the debt voluntarily, even if the statute of limitations has run out. What they generally cannot do, however, is file a lawsuit to enforce repayment once the statute of limitations has passed.

Borrowers should also be cautious about acknowledging or partially paying their old debts after they've become time-barred. In some states, making a payment or even formally agreeing that the debt is valid can restart the statute of limitations, giving the creditor a new opportunity to sue. That could include just verbally acknowledging the debt is yours, so make sure you speak to a debt expert and know both your rights and your options for getting rid of the debt before making any moves.

The statute of limitations is also separate from credit reporting timelines. Most negative credit items, including collection accounts, can remain on a credit report for up to seven years from the date of the original delinquency, even if the legal deadline for a lawsuit has already passed.

The bottom line

Statutes of limitations on credit card debt vary widely across the United States, but a few states — including Arkansas, Delaware, Mississippi and North Carolina — stand out for having some of the shortest timelines, typically around three years. Once those deadlines pass, creditors usually lose the legal ability to sue for repayment, though collection attempts may still occur.

Because the rules can be complex and may depend on factors like the type of account or where the creditor is located, borrowers dealing with old credit card debt should take time to understand their state's laws before responding. In many cases, reviewing their debt relief options or seeking professional guidance can help clarify the best path forward.