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When your bank account is frozen, the outcomes for the pending transactions can vary widely. Evgeniia Siiankovskaia/Getty Images

With credit card balances climbing and borrowing costs following suit, falling behind on a debt has become an increasingly common issue in today's economic climate — and an increasingly difficult problem to correct. After all, missed credit card or personal loan payments can eventually lead to collection efforts, and if a debt collector sues and wins a judgment, the consequences can extend beyond calls and letters about the unpaid balance.

In these cases, one of the possible next steps is a bank levy, which is a tool debt collectors and creditors use to take money they're owed directly from a bank account. During the bank levy process, access to the money in the account is restricted temporarily while the outstanding balance is resolved. That account balance may already include money that's committed to rent, utilities and other expenses, though, while debit card purchases, automatic withdrawals and checks are still moving through the payment system.

That overlap can make it difficult to determine how much money is actually available — and which payments will still be completed. So, what exactly happens to pending transactions if your bank account is frozen over an old debt?

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What happens to pending transactions when your bank account is frozen by a debt collector?

When your bank account is frozen, the outcomes for the pending transactions can vary. That's because when a bank receives a valid garnishment order, it restricts the funds covered by that order. Pending transactions may then be completed, rejected or reversed based on where they were in the processing cycle when the bank levy occurred.

For example, a debit card purchase that has already been authorized may still settle if the bank placed a hold on the purchase amount before the freeze went into effect. But final charges can differ from authorizations, as with restaurant tips, hotels and gas stations. If accessible funds are insufficient, the transaction could be declined when the merchant submits it.

Similarly, any pending automatic withdrawals may be returned if they have not completed processing. The same can happen to checks presented after the freeze. That could trigger returned payment or late fees and service interruptions. The bank may also charge a garnishment processing fee when permitted.

Incoming transactions can be impacted in this scenario, too. A direct deposit may still reach the account even though you cannot freely use the money, but whether new deposits become restricted depends on the order and state law. Certain directly deposited federal benefits, including Social Security and veterans benefits, receive automatic federal protection in many cases. Other income could be exempt, but you may need to file a claim to protect it.

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What to do about the bank account freeze — and the debt behind it

If you're facing a bank levy, there are steps you can take to resolve the issue. Start by obtaining the garnishment notice or order from your bank and confirm the creditor, court, case number and amount sought. That order should explain how to claim exemptions, although procedures and deadlines vary by state. If the account contains protected income, or too much was frozen, you should file a dispute quickly. A judge may ultimately decide whether disputed funds must be released.

You may also want to list every check, card authorization and automatic withdrawal that has not been posted yet. From there, pause future autopay transactions when possible and notify billers of the issue, as they may offer you some short-term hardship options on their end.

It's also important to address the underlying debt. If this is one of several unaffordable unsecured debt balances, a reputable debt relief company or credit counseling agency may be able to help with the situation. Options could include debt settlement, a debt management plan or a consolidation loan. Debt settlement, in particular, can reduce what you owe, making it easier to pay off your old debts before the issue escalates.

Once a debt collector has a judgment and has already frozen an account, though, your options may be narrower. Still, the debt collector might agree to a lump-sum settlement or payment arrangement and request that the levy be released in order to avoid the hassle and administrative costs that come with a bank levy. If you're going to take this route, though, be sure to get the terms in writing, and do not assume that making a payment automatically unlocks the account.

The bottom line

A frozen account does not result in the same fate for every pending transaction. Some previously authorized payments may settle, while automatic debits, checks and other transactions may be returned — and incoming funds may face restrictions as well. If you're dealing with this situation, be sure to contact the bank and affected billers immediately and review the garnishment paperwork for exemptions. From there, take time to consider whether negotiating the judgment or using a broader debt relief strategy could resolve the situation or prevent the same financial disruption from happening again.