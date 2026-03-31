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Protected income offers important safeguards, but it doesn't necessarily make you untouchable to creditors. Twomeows/Getty Images

Americans are carrying record levels of debt right now, which has caused an uptick in payment delinquencies, compounding interest charges and other issues for borrowers. Credit card rates also remain elevated at over 21%, on average, making it tough to keep up with the ballooning balances, and, in turn, more lenders are turning to aggressive collection tactics to recover what they're owed. In other words, the consequences of carrying credit card debt in today's economic landscape are becoming harder to ignore.

And, that's especially true for those on fixed incomes, like retirees or those living on disability income. After all, debt collectors have a range of tools for recovering what they're owed, including bank account levies. With a valid court judgment, a creditor can reach directly into your checking account and freeze whatever funds are sitting there, regardless of where that money came from. That's a big problem for the tens of millions of Americans living on fixed incomes.

While federal law explicitly shields Social Security and disability income from most creditor garnishment, protected income and a protected bank account are not the same thing. So, if a debt collector has obtained a judgment against you and your account holds funds from a federally protected source, can they still freeze it?

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Can a debt collector freeze your bank account if your income is protected?

The short answer is yes, a debt collector can still freeze your bank account. Any creditor with a court judgment can seek a bank levy, which instructs your bank to freeze your account up to the amount owed. The bank typically doesn't screen the source of those funds before acting, either.

However, federal law does provide automatic protections for certain income types. For example, banks are required to review accounts before allowing a levy to proceed if the account received direct deposits of federally protected benefits within the past two months. Protected income categories include:

Social Security benefits

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Veterans benefits

Federal Railroad Retirement benefits

Federal Employee Retirement System (FERS) payments

Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS) payments

If your account contains only these funds and they are deposited directly by the federal government, your bank must automatically protect up to two months' worth of those payments. The creditor cannot touch that amount. The complications arise, however, when the account holds a mix of protected and non-protected funds, or when protected income arrives by paper check rather than direct deposit.

If your account contains more than two months of benefits or includes other types of income, the excess may be subject to the freeze until you prove it's exempt. In those cases, the automatic protections may not apply, and you may need to formally assert your exemption. State law can also create additional protections beyond federal rules, so the specifics depend on where you live.

It's also worth noting that some creditors — including the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and child support agencies — operate outside standard garnishment rules and may have broader authority to access funds regardless of source. In other words, while your income may be protected in theory, your bank account is not automatically immune from being frozen in practice.

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What options do you have if a creditor levies your bank account?

If your bank account is frozen, acting quickly can help you regain access to protected funds and limit the damage. Start by confirming the source of the levy. Your bank should provide notice of the freeze, including which creditor initiated it. You'll also typically receive paperwork explaining your rights and response deadlines.

Additionally, you'll want to determine whether the funds in your account are exempt. If they come from protected sources like Social Security or disability benefits, you can usually file a claim of exemption with the court, which allows you to formally assert that the money should not be taken.

Documentation is critical, though. You may need to provide bank statements, benefit award letters or deposit records showing the origin of the funds. The clearer your records are, the faster the process tends to move.

If your account includes both protected and non-protected funds, the situation can become more complex. In these cases, working with a debt relief expert or an attorney specializing in consumer debt can help you sort out what portion of the funds should be released.

It's also worth considering broader debt relief options if a bank levy has occurred. A bank freeze is often a sign that the debt has progressed to an advanced stage of collections. Depending on your financial situation, options could include:

The bottom line

Protected income offers important safeguards, but it doesn't make you untouchable to creditors. Bank account levies can still happen, and when they do, even exempt funds may be temporarily frozen until you take action. That's why understanding how those protections work and where they fall short is key. If your account is levied, responding quickly, documenting your income sources and exploring the options that can help you regain control will ultimately help prevent further disruptions.