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Certain debt relief strategies can expedite the payoff process substantially compared to other options. Dragon Claws/Getty Images

Borrowers have been struggling amid an expensive borrowing landscape over the last few years, and the inflationary climate certainly hasn't helped much, either. In turn, credit card delinquency rates climbed to the highest level in over a decade last year, and they haven't meaningfully retreated in the time since, either. With the Federal Reserve holding interest rates steady amid renewed inflation pressure, there's no rate-cut relief on the horizon, either. So, for borrowers carrying revolving balances, that means the high cost of credit card debt isn't going anywhere either.

The timing really couldn't be worse for those with household budgets that are already stretched thin. Prices for groceries, housing, gas and insurance are climbing rapidly, as are the costs of other essentials, and a softening job market has introduced a new layer of financial uncertainty for workers across a wide range of industries. What that means for many borrowers is that the monthly payments tied to their credit cards, which felt manageable 18 months ago despite elevated interest rates, are often now the bill they dread the most.

Fortunately, there are several legitimate strategies borrowers can use to restructure what they owe and reduce their monthly payment obligations. The problem is that these programs each come with their own timelines, and if you need help now, it can be tough to determine which ones fit your needs. So, which debt relief options can immediately lower your monthly payments? Below, we'll examine four worth considering now.

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Which debt relief options can lower your monthly payments immediately?

Some debt relief programs take months to show results, while others can restructure what you owe almost immediately. Here are the options most likely to lower your monthly payments immediately:

Debt consolidation

With debt consolidation, the goal is to roll multiple balances — typically credit cards — into a single personal loan with a fixed rate and consistent monthly payment. If your credit score qualifies you for a lower interest rate than what you're currently paying across your cards, the monthly payment on the new loan can be meaningfully lower than the combined minimums you were juggling before.

And, the timeline is generally fast, too. Many online personal loan lenders fund loans within one to three business days, and some may even offer same-day funding. Once the loan pays off your existing balances, you're left with one payment, which is typically lower thanks to the reduced interest rate.

In turn, debt consolidation is one of the fastest debt relief routes to take. The catch is that the approval process and interest rate you receive depend heavily on your credit profile — and borrowers with damaged credit may not qualify for terms that actually reduce their burden.

Find out how the right debt relief strategy could save you money now.

Balance transfers

For cardholders with good credit, a balance transfer card offering a 0% introductory APR can eliminate interest charges entirely for a set promotional period — typically 12 to 21 months. Moving your high-rate card balances to one of these cards means every payment goes toward the principal balance, which can dramatically reduce what you pay each month to make meaningful progress on your debt.

And, if you take this route, you may be able to transfer your balances when opening the card and get almost immediate relief from interest, lowering your monthly payments. But, like debt consolidation, you'll have to have a solid enough borrower profile to qualify, and you'll also want to ensure that you have an aggressive payoff plan in place during the promotional window to avoid racking up more interest once the period is over.

Creditor hardship programs

Most major credit card issuers and lenders have internal hardship programs in place for borrowers who need help, but they aren't widely advertised. If you contact your creditor directly and explain that you're facing a qualifying financial hardship — typically job loss, medical emergency or a significant income reduction — they may agree to temporarily reduce your interest rate, waive fees or lower your minimum payment.

These arrangements are typically short-term, lasting three to 12 months (though it varies by issuer), but the payment reduction you receive can be immediate. There's generally no application process beyond a phone call, either, and you typically won't need to close the account or damage your credit in the way other relief options might require.

Debt management

A debt management plan through a credit counseling agency combines your unsecured debts into a single monthly payment that's made to the agency, which then distributes funds to your creditors. In exchange for your commitment to the plan, your creditors often agree to reduce your interest rates significantly — sometimes to single digits — which lowers the monthly payment you need to make real headway.

Enrollment in this type of program typically takes a few weeks, in large part because your credit counselor will need to create a plan tailored to your budget, but the payment reductions may begin with your first plan payment. Note, though, that this is a longer-term commitment, as these programs usually run three to five years, and you'll generally be required to close the enrolled credit accounts, which could impact your credit temporarily.

The bottom line

Your monthly debt payments don't have to remain unaffordable. There are ways to get relief quickly. Consolidation loans, balance transfer cards, creditor hardship programs and debt management plans each offer a different path to lower payments — some faster than others, and some better suited to specific credit profiles and debt loads. The right strategy ultimately depends on your situation, but for most borrowers, acting sooner rather than later preserves more options and stops the compounding debt from causing further damage, no matter what route is ultimately chosen.