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If you can't afford your debt relief payments, it's important to find a new route to relief quickly. Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao/Getty Images

Things aren't particularly easy for borrowers right now, and that's especially true for those carrying a revolving balance month to month. Between today's high borrowing costs, persistent (and rising) inflation pressures and record levels of household and credit card debt, budgeting for both the costs of essentials and debt payments has become a difficult balancing act for many Americans. And, that's even true for some who took proactive steps to enroll in a debt relief program.

While those borrowers were hoping to regain control, they may now find their monthly debt relief payments harder to manage than expected. That shift isn't exactly unusual, though. Debt relief plans are often built around structured payments designed to settle or repay balances over time, but those plans don't always account for issues like sudden income changes, higher living expenses or unexpected financial emergencies. So, what felt manageable at the time of enrollment can become strained just months later.

Falling behind on a debt relief plan doesn't mean you're out of options, though. In fact, there are multiple ways to adjust your approach and avoid undoing the progress you've already made — but only if you act early and strategically.

Find out how to get help managing your high-rate debt today.

What are your options if you can't afford debt relief payments?

If your current debt relief plan no longer fits your budget, it's important to reassess quickly. Ignoring the issue can lead to missed payments, creditor action and potentially losing the benefits of your program, so consider these practical alternatives instead:

Renegotiate your current plan

Many debt relief providers are willing to adjust your payment structure if your financial situation has changed. This could mean lowering your monthly payment, extending your repayment timeline or temporarily pausing contributions to your debt settlement fund. You'll need to be transparent about your situation and provide documentation if requested to improve your chances of approval, though. And, while extending the term may increase the total amount you pay over time or increase the timeline for getting rid of your debt, it can make the plan sustainable again, which is generally the more important goal.

Learn more about the debt relief options you qualify for now.

Shift to a different type of debt relief

Not all debt relief programs work the same way. For example, if you're pursuing debt settlement and the monthly payments feel too financially aggressive, switching to another option, like a debt management plan, may offer more manageable expectations. Debt management plans typically involve working with a credit counseling agency to secure lower interest rates and consolidate payments into a single monthly bill. While they require consistent payments, they may be easier to maintain than settlement programs that rely on accumulating lump sums.

Alternatively, if you're in a debt management plan and struggling to keep up, a settlement strategy could reduce the total balance owed. However, doing so comes with credit score impacts and potential tax consequences that you wouldn't otherwise face. So, just understand that taking this approach could come with some tradeoffs, but they may be worth it if your payments are no longer sustainable.

Explore hardship programs with your creditors

Many lenders offer temporary hardship assistance, especially in periods of widespread economic hardship or when you're facing temporary financial strain. These programs can vary by lender but often include reduced interest rates, waived fees or short-term payment suspensions.

Reaching out directly to your creditors, even if you're enrolled in a third-party program, can sometimes unlock options that better reflect your current financial reality. Acting early, though, before your accounts become seriously delinquent, typically leads to more favorable outcomes.

Consider consolidation or refinancing

If your credit profile still allows it, consolidating your debt into a lower-rate loan could reduce your monthly payment burden. This generally involves taking out a personal loan to pay off and consolidate what's owed or opening a balance transfer credit card with a promotional rate and transferring your current balances to it.

However, whether this option is available to you depends heavily on your credit score and financial standing. If your credit score has already declined due to missed payments or high utilization, qualifying for favorable terms that lower your monthly payment may be difficult.

Evaluate bankruptcy as a last resort

When your debt becomes completely unmanageable and no repayment plan is sustainable, filing for bankruptcy may provide a legal path forward. Options like Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 can either discharge certain debts or reorganize them into a court-approved repayment plan.

While any type of bankruptcy carries long-term credit consequences, it can also offer immediate relief through an automatic stay, which halts most collection efforts, including lawsuits and wage garnishments. For some borrowers, that protection and the reprieve from the monthly payments outweigh the drawbacks.

The bottom line

If you can't afford your debt relief payments, it's important to find a new route quickly. Missed payments can unravel your progress and expose you to renewed collection efforts, including fees, lawsuits or account escalation, so treat the situation as a signal to reassess. Whether that means renegotiating your current plan, switching strategies, seeking hardship relief or exploring more significant options like bankruptcy, there are multiple paths available depending on your circumstances. The right choice will ultimately depend on your income, total debt load, credit standing and long-term financial goals.