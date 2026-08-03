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If a debt collector refuses to prove that you owe a debt, federal law provides important protections. Hanizam/Getty Images

If you're facing issues with debt collection, you know the process can feel like a race against the clock. Letters arrive demanding payment. Phone calls warn you that the account balance remains outstanding. What you typically don't receive, though, is a stack of paperwork explaining exactly why you owe the money, which can leave you confused in terms of the best approach to take. After all, when an account is unfamiliar, it can be tough to decide whether you should pay, dispute the claim or risk the potential consequences of doing nothing.

That's an increasingly common dilemma borrowers are facing after years of navigating elevated borrowing costs. Not only are credit card and household debt balances historically high right now, but many overdue accounts have been sold or transferred to third-party debt collectors. And, by the time a debt collector reaches out, the debt has typically changed hands multiple times, making it difficult to know whether the debt is actually valid.

That's why asking for proof can be one of the most important first steps you take. Federal law gives borrowers the right to request verification before simply accepting a debt collector's claim, but what happens if that proof never comes?

Find out how the right debt relief strategy could help you now.

What happens if a debt collector refuses to prove that you owe a debt?

Federal law gives borrowers important protections when dealing with third-party debt collectors. Under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), debt collectors are generally required to provide certain information about a debt when they first contact you — or shortly after. If you dispute the debt within the required timeframe and request verification, debt collection activity typically must pause until the debt collector provides the required verification.

If a debt collector refuses to verify the debt after you've made a timely request, several things may happen, including:

Collection efforts may have to stop, at least temporarily

If you've properly disputed the debt within the validation period, the debt collector generally cannot continue actively collecting the debt until verification has been provided. That means collection letters, payment demands and similar collection efforts should be paused while your dispute remains unresolved.

That doesn't necessarily make the debt disappear, however. The debt collector could later obtain the required documentation and resume collection efforts, but it does mean there's a pause until the dispute is ironed out.

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The account could be returned or sold

Some debt collection agencies work on behalf of the original creditor, while others purchase debts outright. If one debt collector cannot or will not verify the debt, the account may eventually be returned to the creditor or sold to another collection agency that has access to better documentation.

If that happens, you may hear from a different debt collector in the future. So, if you receive another validation notice, it's important to review it carefully and respond again if you still dispute the debt.

You may have stronger grounds to challenge the debt

A debt collector's inability or unwillingness to verify a debt could strengthen your position if disputes continue, so keep copies of your dispute letter, any correspondence and records of when you mailed or submitted your request. If the debt collector continues trying to collect without providing verification after a timely dispute, you may also consider filing complaints with the appropriate consumer protection agencies or speaking with a consumer law attorney.

It becomes more difficult for the debt collector to win a lawsuit

While a debt collector can file a lawsuit in some situations, proving that you legally owe the debt generally requires evidence. If documentation is incomplete or unavailable, that can make it harder for the debt collector to prevail in court. That doesn't mean you should ignore a lawsuit, however. If you're served with court papers, always respond by the deadline, even if you believe the debt collector lacks sufficient proof.

When debt relief could be the best approach to collection debt

Disputing an unverified debt and addressing legitimate debt are two different issues. If the debt collector ultimately verifies the account and you're struggling to repay what you owe, it may be time to look beyond simply responding to collection notices and opt for one of the available debt relief strategies instead.

For example, debt settlement can be worth exploring if your unsecured debts have grown to the point where making minimum payments no longer moves the needle. When you enroll in a debt settlement program, the goal is for the debt relief company to negotiate lower lump-sum settlements with your creditors with the remainder of the balance forgiven.

Credit counseling is another option. When you work with a credit counseling agency on a solution, the credit counselor reviews your full financial picture and, if appropriate, sets up a debt management plan that consolidates your monthly payments into one obligation with lower rates and fees, streamlining the repayment process while making it more affordable.

Bankruptcy is another option, and it can legally discharge unsecured balances in a matter of months for borrowers with debt that's genuinely unmanageable relative to their income. Each path has a different cost, timeline and credit impact, though, so it's important to compare multiple options and companies, understand all fees and timelines involved and make sure you understand how each process could affect your credit.

The bottom line

If a debt collector refuses to prove that you owe a debt after you've submitted a timely validation request, federal law provides important protections. Collection activity generally must pause until verification is provided, and the debt collector may face challenges continuing to pursue the account without the necessary documentation.

That said, borrowers shouldn't assume an unverified debt has disappeared. Documentation can surface later, or the account may be transferred to another collector. The best approach is to respond promptly to collection notices, keep detailed records and understand your rights before making payments or entering into any settlement agreement. If the debt is ultimately verified and repayment isn't realistic, exploring what debt relief can offer may offer a more sustainable way forward.