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The debt collections process can change in ways that borrowers never anticipate, especially over time. Hanizam/Getty Images

Falling behind on your debt is rarely the result of a single bad financial decision. In many cases, the issue arises after months or years of financial challenges, from rising expenses to stubbornly high borrowing costs or unexpected setbacks that make it increasingly difficult to keep up with monthly payments. But by the time an account becomes seriously delinquent, most borrowers are focused on one thing: finding a way to get their finances back on track.

Finding a solution can be challenging in today's economic environment, though. After all, household debt remains at record highs, credit card interest rates continue to average above 21% and sticky inflation is still driving up the costs of everything from housing to groceries, putting extra pressure on borrowers' budgets. As more people struggle to stay current, collection activity is becoming an increasingly common part of borrowing.

The collection process doesn't always unfold in a predictable way, though, and the company that contacts you for payment today may not be the one that contacts you a few months from now. Why exactly does that happen, though? Is it because a debt collector can sell your account to a different collection company? Below, we'll examine what borrowers should know.

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Can a debt collector sell your account to another collection agency?

In many cases, a debt collector can sell your account to another collection agency or debt buyer. However, who owns the debt plays a major role in this equation.

There are collection agencies that work on behalf of the original creditor, earning a commission when they collect payments. These agencies don't own the debt, so they generally can't decide to sell it. If the company chooses to stop pursuing the account, the creditor may simply assign it to a different agency or sell it outright to a debt buyer instead.

Other collection agencies purchase delinquent accounts outright from creditors or other debt buyers. Once these collection agencies own the debt, they typically have the legal right to sell it to another qualified debt buyer if they choose. That means the same account can be transferred multiple times over the course of several years, and there are typically no limits on how many times a single debt can change hands.

If your debt does change hands, though, it doesn't mean your legal obligations suddenly change. You'll still owe the balance if the debt is valid and legally collectible, but the new owner must generally be able to demonstrate that it now has the right to collect. You also retain the same protections under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), including the right to request validation of the debt and protections against abusive or deceptive collection practices.

So, if a new debt collector contacts you, you shouldn't just assume the communication is fraudulent, but you shouldn't automatically send payment either. Do the following instead:

Ask for written validation of the debt

Confirm that the company has the legal authority to collect on it.

Compare the balance and account information with your own records.

Review whether the statute of limitations for being sued has expired in your state before taking any action that could affect your legal rights.

It's also worth keeping records of every transfer if possible. Saving copies of letters, payment confirmations and any correspondence with debt collectors can help resolve disputes if account balances, payment histories or ownership records become inconsistent after multiple sales.

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What should you do if your debt keeps changing hands?

Having your account transferred from one debt collector to another can be frustrating, but it doesn't necessarily make the situation worse. In some cases, it may actually create an opportunity to resolve the debt under more favorable terms.

For example, debt buyers often purchase accounts for significantly less than the face value of the balance. Because of that, some may be willing to negotiate a settlement for less than you owe if you have the financial means to make a lump-sum payment. Others may offer extended payment plans to encourage repayment.

If your financial situation has deteriorated and you're carrying multiple collection accounts, negotiating individually with each debt collector may not be realistic. That's when it may make sense to explore other debt relief options, including working with a debt relief company on a solution.

A reputable debt relief company may be able to negotiate settlements with multiple creditors or debt buyers on your behalf, potentially reducing the total amount you repay. This approach is generally best suited for borrowers experiencing genuine financial hardship who have already fallen behind on unsecured debts, though, and are unable to repay what they owe under the original terms.

Before enrolling in any program, however, you should make sure to understand the potential tradeoffs. Many types of debt relief can affect your credit score and there are typically fees involved, so you'll want to compare all of the available options — including credit counseling, hardship programs and direct settlement negotiations — before deciding which approach best fits your circumstances.

The bottom line

A debt collector can legally sell your account to another collection agency in many situations, but whether that happens depends on who owns the debt. If your account is transferred, though, don't panic. Your rights remain intact, even if the company contacting you changes. So, take the time to verify the new debt collector's authority, review your records and understand your repayment options before sending any money. And if your debts have become unmanageable, exploring debt relief or other professional assistance could help you regain control before the issue escalates further.