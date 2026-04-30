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The debt settlement concept sounds straightforward, but the process behind it can feel opaque. Krisanapong Detraphiphat/Getty Images

When you're buried in debt, as a hefty number of borrowers are right now, handing the problem to someone else sounds like it could offer serious relief. And, that's exactly what debt relief companies sell — the idea that a professional negotiator can do what you can't: Convince creditors to accept less than the full balance owed. Millions of Americans have already taken them up on that offer, and it's likely that even more will consider it now that credit card balances are sitting at new record highs and payment delinquency rates are ticking upward steadily, pushing more borrowers toward the brink of bankruptcy.

But the mechanics of how those negotiations actually unfold are rarely clear to borrowers up front. While the debt relief pitch is simple, the process is not. After all, debt relief companies operate within a specific financial strategy, one that deliberately involves missed payments and months or years of uncertainty before a single dollar is settled. Understanding that strategy is the difference between entering a program with realistic expectations and a clear idea of what happens throughout the process and being blindsided when the phone starts ringing with collection calls.

So what exactly happens between the moment you enroll in a debt settlement program and the moment a creditor agrees to take an offer for less than what you owe? Below, we'll detail how those creditor negotiation conversations play out.

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How do debt relief companies negotiate settlements with your creditors?

The debt settlement process generally begins before any negotiation takes place. When you enroll in a debt settlement program, the debt relief company you work with will typically instruct you to stop making payments to your creditors and instead funnel a monthly amount into a dedicated savings account that you control, but that the debt relief company helps manage. Skipping payments is not an unintentional consequence of saving for debt settlement, though. It's the foundation of the entire strategy.

Creditors are unlikely to negotiate a reduced settlement when an account is current, as there's no real incentive to do so. The leverage only appears when an account becomes seriously delinquent — typically after 90 to 180 days of missed payments. At that point, creditors and the collection agencies they sell or turn over debt to become more motivated to recover at least a portion of the payment rather than further delinquency.

Once enough funds have accumulated in the savings account and an account has aged into serious delinquency, the debt relief company's negotiators make contact with the creditor or debt collector to start the settlement offers on your debt. These negotiations are conducted on your behalf, and you'll sign off on any agreement they make. The company's goal is to reach the lowest lump-sum settlement possible, which is typically somewhere between 50% and 70% of the original balance, but outcomes vary significantly by creditor, account age and the amount available.

That said, not all creditors will negotiate, and some debts may be sold multiple times before a settlement is reached. But when an agreement is finally struck, the debt relief company uses the funds in your savings account to pay the creditor directly. The company then collects its fee for the settlement, which is paid out of the dedicated savings account as part of the settlement process.

Learn more about the debt relief options available to you here.

What factors influence whether a creditor will settle?

Not all debts or borrowers are treated the same in settlement negotiations. Several factors can influence whether a creditor is willing to accept less than the full amount owed, including:

The age and status of the debt: Older, delinquent debts are more likely to be settled

Your financial hardship: Demonstrating a legitimate financial hardship

The creditor's policies: Different lenders have different approaches to settlement. Some may have established guidelines for accepting reduced payments, while others may have more room to negotiate or opt to be more rigid.

Different lenders have different approaches to settlement. Some may have established guidelines for accepting reduced payments, while others may have more room to negotiate or opt to be more rigid. The amount you can offer immediately: Having a lump sum available to pay right away can significantly improve your chances of reaching a deal. Creditors are often more receptive to immediate payment than extended repayment plans.

Having a lump sum available to pay right away can significantly improve your chances of reaching a deal. Creditors are often more receptive to immediate payment than extended repayment plans. Whether the debt has been sold: If your debt has been sold to a collection agency

The bottom line

Debt relief companies don't have special access to creditors that you lack during the debt negotiation process. They have a strategy, and that strategy can be effective, but it also comes with real trade-offs. Settling debt can impact your credit score, and there are program fees and potentially extra taxes associated with it, too. It can also take months or even years to complete.

For borrowers facing serious financial strain, though, debt settlement can provide a structured path toward resolving what might otherwise feel like unmanageable debt. The key to making the right decision for your situation is understanding how the process works, what influences the outcome and whether the potential benefits outweigh the drawbacks in your circumstances.