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Each credit card payment you miss will escalate the consequences you're facing in a specific, predictable way. KimberlyDeprey/Getty Images

Credit card balances are moving higher again, adding to the financial pressure on borrowers at a time when many are already struggling to keep up with their bills. Credit card balances increased by $21 billion nationwide during the second quarter of 2026, reaching $1.26 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Household Debt and Credit Report, released this week. At the same time, 4.7% of all outstanding household debt was in some stage of delinquency, a clear indicator of how heavy borrowers' debt burdens have become.

For borrowers who have already fallen behind on their credit card payments, though, the bigger concern may be how quickly an individual account can progress from a simple late payment to a more serious financial problem. Missing one monthly payment can result in fees and credit score consequences, but falling behind for several billing cycles can create a much different situation, particularly as the overdue balance continues to grow and the account moves deeper into delinquency.

That makes the three-payment mark an important one to understand. By that point, the potential consequences can extend well beyond another late fee. So, what exactly happens after you miss three consecutive credit card payments, and what can you do if you've already reached that point? That's what we'll examine below.

Find out how you can start tackling your unpaid debt today.

What happens after you miss three credit card payments?

Each missed payment escalates the situation in a specific, predictable way. Here's what can happen if you miss three consecutive credit card payments in a row:

Your credit can take a significant hit

Credit card issuers can generally report an account as delinquent once it is at least 30 days past due. If you continue missing payments past that point, the account can subsequently be reported as 60 days and then 90 days late. That matters because payment history is an important factor in calculating your credit score. A series of missed payments can cause significant credit damage, and negative payment information can generally remain on your credit reports for up to seven years, so catching up on payments won't immediately erase the history of delinquency.

Learn what debt relief options you may qualify for now.

Your interest rate could increase

By the time you've missed three payments, another potentially expensive consequence can come into play: a higher credit card interest rate. Federal credit card rules generally restrict issuers from raising the rate on an existing balance simply because you've made a late payment, but an important exception applies when you hit the 60-day mark. At that point, the issuer may be able to apply a penalty rate to your existing balance, which can make it even more difficult to catch up. Interest is already accruing, and a higher credit card APR can increase the cost of the debt even further.

You could lose access to the card

Your available credit may also become less reliable as the delinquency progresses. Depending on the issuer and your circumstances, your card could be suspended or closed after missing payments, preventing you from making additional purchases. Losing access to the credit card doesn't eliminate the outstanding balance, though. You'll still be responsible for repaying what you owe even if you can no longer make purchases.

Collection efforts could become more serious

At roughly 90 days late, the account typically hasn't reached the standard charge-off point for credit card debt. That doesn't mean the issuer will simply wait for you to catch up, though. You may receive more frequent communications about the overdue balance, and the card issuer may escalate its internal collection efforts or offer options designed to get payments back on track. And, if the delinquency continues, the situation can become even more serious.

What debt relief options should you consider after three missed payments?

Three missed payments can be a sign that the problem has moved beyond an occasional cash-flow issue. If you don't have enough money to bring the account current — or if you're behind on multiple credit cards — it may be time to consider whether some form of debt relief could help.

Start by contacting your card issuer. Many issuers offer hardship programs that can temporarily reduce payments or interest rates, waive certain fees or otherwise make repayment more manageable. The earlier you ask about these programs, the more options you may have.

You can also consider credit counseling or a debt management plan if you can afford to repay your balances but need lower rates or a more structured repayment plan to facilitate it. Debt consolidation may also be worth exploring if you qualify for financing with a lower rate and can afford the new payment.

If you're facing true financial hardship and can't realistically repay your full unsecured debt balances, debt forgiveness, also known as debt settlement, may be another option to consider. With this route, the goal is to negotiate with creditors to settle the balance for less than what's owed. There are downsides, though, so make sure you consider all factors before moving forward.

The bottom line

Three missed credit card payments is a real turning point for your debt, not just a bad stretch. The account moves from a minor late payment problem to a serious delinquency issue with fees, credit score damage and collections activity attached. That means it's imperative that you take steps to resolve the issue, whether you do so by calling the issuer, enrolling in a hardship program, settling the account or speaking with a credit counselor about your options.