We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Late credit card payments aren't reported to the credit bureaus right away. Getty Images

Late credit card payments are one of the most common credit mistakes people make, yet they can have significant long-term consequences on your credit report. A single late payment can lower your credit score and raise red flags for future lenders, impacting everything from your loan approvals to the interest rates you're offered. The relationship between late payments and your credit is more nuanced than many people realize, though, and not all late payments are reported immediately.

Most lenders instead allow a grace period before reporting a missed payment to the credit bureaus, giving you a small window to address the missed payment before it damages your credit. The length of the grace period varies depending on the lender, but during this period, a late fee may be applied to your account, but it won't necessarily damage your credit score immediately. After this window, however, lenders report the overdue payment, which could have a long-term impact on your credit.

But if you know when a late payment shows up on your credit report, it can help you take swift action to minimize the impact. Below, we'll detail what you should know about when late payments are reported and what options you have if you can't make your payments.

Learn how to settle your debt for less than what you owe today.

When do late credit card payments show up on your credit report?

Credit card companies typically report overdue payments to the credit bureaus after 30 days. This means that if you miss your due date by just a few days or even a couple of weeks, the lender likely won't report the late payment right away. They may add a late fee to your account balance, though, which can vary based on your credit card issuer. However, once the payment is 30 days overdue, it becomes a "30-day late payment" on your credit report and is visible to anyone who reviews your credit history.

If the payment remains overdue, credit card issuers may continue to report it at intervals of 60, 90 and 120 days. Each time this happens, the impact on your credit score worsens. A 30-day late payment can reduce your score by about 100 points if you previously had good credit, while a 90- or 120-day late payment can have an even more substantial effect. This means that making at least the minimum payment before these milestones can lessen the damage. The longer the payment remains unpaid, though, the more difficult it may be to recover from the negative impact on your credit score.

Late payments also stay on your credit report for seven years from the original delinquency date — but the effect of the late payment diminishes over time if you can get current on your payments. Paying off the overdue balance sooner rather than later is generally always a good idea, though, as it will show lenders that you took responsibility for the debt and took steps to correct it, even if the late payment remains on your report.

Find out more about your debt relief options here.

What should I do if I can't keep up with my credit card payments?

If you're struggling to stay current on your credit card payments, it's important to address the issue as soon as possible. Ignoring overdue payments can lead to additional fees, a lower credit score and increased debt. Fortunately, there are several debt relief options available that can help you manage and reduce your debt burden.

For example, many credit card companies offer hardship programs that provide temporary relief for customers facing financial difficulties. By contacting your credit card issuer, you may be able to negotiate lower monthly payments, reduced interest rates or even a temporary pause on payments. These programs vary by lender, though, so be prepared to explain your situation and inquire about what options are available.

Or, if you have multiple credit cards with high balances, a debt consolidation loan can be an effective solution. This type of loan combines your existing debts into a single loan, ideally with a lower interest rate than your credit cards. You then make a single monthly payment to repay the loan, simplifying your payments and potentially saving on interest.

A debt management program offered by a credit counseling agency is another option. This type of program can help you negotiate lower interest rates and monthly payments with your creditors. And unlike debt consolidation loans, debt management programs don't require a new loan, making them accessible to those with lower credit scores.

If you're facing severe financial hardship, a debt forgiveness program might also be worth considering. The goal of this strategy is to negotiate with creditors to settle your debts for less than what you owe — and in many cases, you may be able to reduce your total balance by 30% to 50% or more. That, in turn, could provide serious relief from your credit card debt.

The bottom line

By understanding the timeline of when late payments show up on your credit report and the debt relief options available to you, you can take control of your finances and prevent further damage to your credit. Acting quickly can not only protect your credit score but also provide you with peace of mind and a clear plan for managing debt. Whether you work with your lender or pursue a debt relief program, these solutions can help you regain financial stability.