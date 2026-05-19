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A few late payments may seem like a minor issue, but it can have a hefty impact on your financial health. WilshireImages/Getty Images

Missing just one or two debt payments may not sound like a major problem, but the reality is that in this economic landscape, it's easy for even a short-term setback to put a lot of extra pressure on your budget. After all, not only are credit card rates averaging close to 22% currently, meaning that the interest charges on your revolving debt will add up quickly, but when you throw in the late fees, penalty APRs and collection activity that can come with it, the extra cost and stress can compound faster than you realize.

Still, missing a few debt payments is a common issue for many borrowers right now. With inflation rising rapidly over the last few months, driving up the costs of everything from groceries and utilities to insurance and housing, more people are turning to their short-term borrowing options, like credit cards, to help cover their necessary expenses. And that growing financial pressure is starting to show up in payment patterns, with more borrowers falling behind on what's owed.

In turn, some borrowers are turning to debt relief, and they're doing so earlier than they may have in the past. But is pursuing debt relief really the right move when the situation hasn't fully spiraled yet? That's what we'll examine below.

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Can debt relief help if you're only behind by one or two payments?

The short answer is yes, debt relief can help in this situation, but that doesn't necessarily mean you need to enroll in a formal debt settlement program immediately. In many cases, being only one or two payments behind puts borrowers in a unique position where they still have multiple options available, and acting early may actually improve the outcome.

When your accounts are only slightly delinquent, creditors are often more willing to work directly with you on a solution. That could mean helping you enroll in a temporary hardship program, or it could simply mean having a few late fees waived, a temporarily reduced interest rate or a modified payment arrangement. Once debts become severely delinquent or charged off, though, those options can become more limited.

This is also the stage where preventing additional damage matters the most. Missing debt payments can hurt your credit score relatively quickly, particularly if accounts become 30 or 60 days past due. Interest charges will also continue compounding, and some lenders can impose penalty APRs that make your balances grow even faster. Addressing the issue early may help stop this short-term problem from becoming a long-term issue.

That said, not every debt relief strategy makes sense when you're only slightly behind. Traditional debt forgiveness programs, for example, are often designed for borrowers experiencing serious financial hardship who are already significantly delinquent on multiple accounts. Enrolling too early could result in otherwise unnecessary damage to your credit score, particularly if you might otherwise recover with a less aggressive approach.

So, the key here is to understand whether your missed payments are temporary or part of a wider trend. If you expect your income or cash flow to stabilize soon, lighter-touch debt relief strategies may be enough to get you through. But if your debt balances continue growing and the minimum payments are becoming unmanageable, taking action sooner rather than later may help preserve more options.

Learn how to get help with your high-rate debt problems now.

What debt relief strategies make sense in this situation?

If you're only behind by one or two payments, some debt relief approaches are generally more appropriate than others. Here are a few strategies that may make sense in this specific situation:

Ask your creditors for help

Many lenders offer hardship assistance programs that are geared toward borrowers facing temporary financial challenges. These programs can result in reduced monthly payments, temporarily paused payments, lower interest rates or waived fees. These options are often easier to access before accounts become seriously delinquent, though. Waiting too long to enroll can reduce your leverage and limit the help available to you.

Consider credit counseling

Credit counseling agencies can review your finances and determine whether a debt management plan makes sense. These plans focus on lowering your interest rates and consolidating payments into one monthly payment without requiring you to borrow money or intentionally stop paying creditors, keeping your credit score intact. So, if you're only slightly behind but are struggling with high interest charges across multiple cards, this route may provide enough breathing room to regain control.

Explore balance transfer or consolidation options

If your credit is still in relatively good shape, you may qualify for a balance transfer credit card or debt consolidation loan with a lower interest rate. Either option can simplify repayment and potentially reduce how much interest accrues while you catch up. However, these strategies usually work best before your missed payments significantly damage your credit profile. Once delinquencies become more severe, approval may become harder and rates may no longer be favorable.

The bottom line

Being a payment or two behind doesn't disqualify you from debt relief, but if you use the most aggressive debt relief tools in this situation, it could cause more harm than good. The better approach is to act quickly using the options that preserve your credit and your relationship with your creditors: hardship programs, credit counseling and consolidation through a loan or balance transfer. These types of early interventions, when used correctly, are almost always less costly than waiting until the problem becomes a major issue.