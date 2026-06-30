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Creditors often retain the right to pursue repayment after a borrower's death, but their collection options are limited. SRT101/Getty Images

The death of a loved one often comes with an overwhelming list of financial and legal responsibilities. Alongside funeral arrangements, probate filings and sorting through financial records, surviving family members may also begin receiving notices about their loved one's unpaid credit cards, personal loans, medical debts or other balances. Those communications can be confusing, though, particularly for relatives who aren't sure whether they're personally responsible for paying what was left behind.

At the same time, borrowers continue to carry historically high debt balances, making it increasingly common for an estate to be left with issues pertaining to outstanding credit cards, personal loans, medical bills and other financial obligations. As a result, the debt collection process doesn't necessarily stop when a borrower dies. Rather, it shifts into a different legal process with its own set of rules governing what debt collectors can and cannot do.

That shift into a new set of collection rules is important to note. After all, while debt collectors often retain the right to pursue repayment after a borrower's death, their options at that point are limited. So what can debt collectors really do under the law if a borrower dies with unpaid balances? That's what we'll examine below.

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What can debt collectors legally do after a borrower dies?

While death changes the collection process, it doesn't automatically erase outstanding debt. Here's what debt collectors are generally allowed to do:

File a claim against the deceased person's estate

In most cases, a deceased person's debts become the responsibility of their estate rather than surviving relatives. During probate, creditors typically have a limited period established by state law to file claims seeking repayment from estate assets.

If the estate has sufficient assets after higher-priority expenses, such as certain taxes, administrative costs and funeral expenses, qualifying debts may be paid before any remaining assets are distributed to heirs. If there isn't enough money to satisfy every creditor, state probate laws determine the order in which claims are paid.

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Contact certain people about the debt

Debt collectors are generally permitted to contact the executor, administrator or personal representative handling the estate. They may also communicate with any other individuals authorized to discuss the deceased person's financial affairs, such as a surviving spouse in certain circumstances. However, federal debt collection laws still place limits on these communications. Debt collectors generally cannot harass family members or misrepresent who is legally responsible for the debt. Simply being related to the deceased doesn't automatically make someone personally liable for unpaid balances.

Seek payment from legally responsible parties

While most family members don't inherit debt simply because of their relationship to the deceased, there are important exceptions. Generally, debt collectors may pursue repayment from:

A co-signer on a loan

A joint account holder who is legally responsible for the debt

A surviving spouse in states or situations where state law creates liability for certain obligations

Anyone else who has a separate legal obligation to repay the debt

Outside those situations, debt collectors generally cannot require adult children, siblings or other relatives to pay debts from their own personal funds.

Continue collection efforts if the estate has assets

If a valid claim is approved and estate assets remain available, creditors can continue pursuing payment through the probate process. Depending on the circumstances, this could involve receiving proceeds from the sale of estate assets or payment from available cash accounts owned by the estate. If the estate is insolvent, though, meaning it doesn't have enough assets to cover all outstanding obligations, creditors may receive only partial payment or no payment at all.

What should families do if debt collectors contact them?

Receiving a collection notice after a loved one's death can be stressful, but acting carefully can help prevent unnecessary financial mistakes. If you're contacted by a debt collector, avoid making payments or agreeing that you're personally responsible for the debt before determining whether you actually have any legal obligation to pay it. Ask for written validation of the debt and confirm whether the collector is attempting to collect from the estate or from you individually.

If you're serving as the estate's executor or administrator, follow your state's probate process carefully and avoid paying creditors out of order. State laws establish how estate assets should be distributed, and paying one creditor too early could create complications later if higher-priority claims remain outstanding.

For families already struggling with their own significant debt, this can also be a good opportunity to evaluate broader financial challenges. If high-rate credit card balances, personal loans or other unsecured debts have become difficult to manage, debt relief options such as debt settlement, debt consolidation or credit counseling may help reduce financial pressure before it worsens. Addressing existing debt proactively can make it easier to absorb any unexpected financial responsibilities that may come with settling a loved one's estate.

The bottom line

Debt collectors don't lose all collection rights when a borrower dies, but they can't pursue surviving family members without legal authority, either. In most cases, creditors must seek repayment through the deceased person's estate, and only the parties who already share legal responsibility for a debt, such as co-signers or certain joint account holders, may be personally liable.