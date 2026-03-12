Here's what to do if a debt collector won't stop calling you

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are several actions you can take to stop or reduce the calls you're receiving from debt collectors. Andrii Dodonov/Getty Images

The idea of debt collectors contacting borrowers about their unpaid balances is nothing new. That tactic has been used for decades to try to compel borrowers to pay what's owed on their delinquent accounts. Still, millions of Americans are dealing with growing credit card balances, lingering medical bills and other debt in this tough economic landscape and it's not uncommon for those calls to quickly become more frequent and more stressful.

The pressure can feel especially intense right now, too. Borrowers are still navigating an economic environment dotted by high credit card rates, elevated everyday costs and debt balances that are sitting at record levels. This has made it increasingly difficult for borrowers to keep up with what's owed, and if those balances remain delinquent for long enough, they're likely to be sold to debt collectors who try to recover the money through persistent contact attempts.

Still, there are limits to what debt collectors can do, and there are options borrowers can pursue if those calls cross the line or simply won't stop. Understanding those options can help borrowers regain control of the situation and, often, the underlying debt. So, what exactly should you do if a debt collector just won't stop calling? That's what we'll examine.

What to do if a debt collector won't stop calling you

There are several actions you can take to stop or reduce the calls from debt collectors — and in some cases, address the debt itself. Here's what to do:

Request written communication instead

One of the simplest steps is asking the debt collector to stop contacting you by phone and communicate only in writing. Under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), borrowers have the right to request that debt collectors stop calling them. Written communication can also give you time to review the debt details carefully instead of feeling pressured during a phone call.

To do this, you can send a written request telling the debt collector to stop contacting you by phone. After receiving that request, the debt collector can generally only contact you again to confirm they will stop communication or to inform you about a specific legal action, such as filing a lawsuit.

Verify that the debt is legitimate

Before taking further steps, it's important to confirm that the debt is valid. Debt collectors are required to provide a validation notice outlining the amount owed, the original creditor and your rights if you request it. Errors can happen, so verifying the information can prevent unnecessary payments or continued harassment over a debt you don't actually owe.

If you receive the validation notice and believe the debt may be incorrect or unfamiliar, you can dispute it in writing. Doing so within 30 days of receiving the validation notice typically pauses all collection activity while the collector verifies the debt.

Document the calls and potential violations

There are laws that restrict what debt collectors can do, and under those laws, they must follow strict communication rules. For example, they generally cannot:

Call before 8 a.m. or after 9 p.m.

Contact you at work if you've told them not to

Use threats, abusive language or harassment

Call repeatedly with the intent to annoy or harass

If a debt collector violates these rules, documenting the calls can help protect you. Keep a log of the date, time and content of each interaction, along with any voicemails or written correspondence, which you can use if you decide to file a complaint with regulators or pursue legal action.

File a complaint with regulators

If the calls continue despite your requests or if the communication crosses into harassment, you can file complaints with agencies that oversee debt collection practices. Two common options include the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

These complaints can trigger investigations and may pressure debt collectors to correct improper behavior. In some cases, you may also have the right to pursue damages through legal action, particularly if the debt collectors contacting you are violating federal law.

Explore debt relief solutions

If the calls are tied to a legitimate debt you're struggling to repay, addressing the underlying balance may be the most effective way to stop collection efforts long term. Several debt relief strategies could help, depending on your financial situation. Here are a few to consider:

The bottom line

Receiving persistent calls from debt collectors can be intimidating, but you likely have more rights and options than you realize. Federal law places limits on how debt collectors can communicate, and simple steps like requesting written communication, verifying the debt or documenting calls can quickly change the dynamic. At the same time, addressing the underlying debt often provides the most lasting solution to help stop the calls and move you closer to financial stability.