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Contrary to popular belief, debt collectors have a limited amount of time to file claims against an estate. Hanizam/Getty Images

A loved one's death often leaves their family members juggling responsibilities they were not fully prepared to handle. Part of the issue is that when someone dies, settling their financial affairs is rarely as straightforward as simply distributing what's left according to what's outlined in their will. Before any heirs receive their inheritances, the estate typically has to move through probate, which is a legal process that allows creditors to seek payment for any outstanding debts using the deceased person's assets.

The probate process can quickly become complicated for the person responsible for administering the estate, though. In addition to gathering financial records and valuing assets, the estate's executor must determine which creditor claims are legitimate, which debts should be paid first, and, perhaps most importantly, whether a debt collector actually still has the legal right to pursue payment at all.

Debt collectors don't have an unlimited amount of time to file claims against an estate, after all, and missing those deadlines can affect whether they're entitled to receive payment. So, how long do creditors and debt collectors really have to collect from an estate? That's what we'll outline below.

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How long do debt collectors have to collect from an estate?

When someone dies, their debts are typically paid from the deceased person's estate through the probate process. During probate, the estate's executor identifies assets, notifies creditors, pays valid claims and distributes any remaining property to heirs. Debt collectors have a limited time to seek payment during probate. Every state sets deadlines — often called creditor claim periods — that determine how long creditors have to file claims against an estate.

Those windows vary considerably depending on where the deceased lived. In some states, creditors may have only a few months to file a claim after receiving proper notice. Others allow six months, a year or even longer under certain circumstances. Because probate laws are governed by state law, the executor should understand the specific deadlines that apply in the jurisdiction where the estate is being administered.

Once that claim period expires, creditors who failed to properly submit their claims may lose the right to collect from estate assets. That doesn't necessarily mean every debt automatically disappears, however. Certain secured debts, such as mortgages or auto loans, remain attached to the underlying collateral. If payments aren't made, the lender may still have the right to foreclose on the home or repossess the vehicle unless heirs continue making payments or refinance the loan.

It's also important to distinguish between probate deadlines and the statute of limitations on debt collection. The statute of limitations determines how long a creditor has to sue over an unpaid debt, while probate deadlines govern how long creditors have to submit claims against a deceased person's estate. The probate timeline is often much shorter.

Most states also establish a priority system for estate debts, with expenses such as funeral costs, probate administration fees, taxes and certain secured obligations generally taking precedence over unsecured debts. As a result, paying lower-priority creditors too early in the probate process could create legal issues if there aren't enough assets to satisfy higher-priority claims later.

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What happens if the estate can't pay all of the debt?

Many estates simply don't contain enough assets to pay every outstanding obligation. That doesn't usually mean surviving relatives inherit the remaining balances, however. If the estate is insolvent — meaning its debts exceed its assets — the executor generally pays creditors according to state priority rules until estate funds are exhausted. Lower-priority unsecured creditors may receive only partial payment or nothing at all. In most situations, though, they cannot pursue adult children or other relatives simply because of their relationship to the deceased.

There are exceptions, however. A surviving joint account holder, co-signer, or, in some states, a spouse, may remain legally responsible for certain debts. Community property states, for example, may have different rules regarding debts incurred during the marriage. Families should also be cautious if they're contacted by debt collectors shortly after a death. Debt collectors may request payment, but relatives generally shouldn't agree to pay before understanding whether they have any legal responsibility. If there's uncertainty, consulting a probate attorney or estate professional can help prevent costly mistakes.

The bottom line

Debt collectors don't have forever to collect from an estate. While the exact deadline depends on state probate laws, creditors typically have a limited window to submit valid claims before they lose the opportunity to recover payment from estate assets. Executors should follow the probate process carefully, verify claims before paying them and understand the priority rules that govern which debts get paid first. For families navigating both grief and financial questions, taking the time to understand these rules — or seeking legal guidance when needed — can help ensure the estate is handled properly while avoiding unnecessary payments or personal liability.