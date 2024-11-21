What do cabinet members do? Here are the expectations for each role in a president's administration

One of the first tasks faced by an incoming president is staffing the Cabinet, the people who collectively are a president's top advisers and the nation's highest officials. Most of the members of this group need to be confirmed by the Senate in order to serve in the roles chosen for them by the president.

Cabinet secretaries run the federal government's departments, serving as their public faces while overseeing implementation of the president's policies. In those roles, they provide counsel to the president on matters related to the departments they manage.

President-elect Donald Trump has announced who he will nominate for many of these top jobs, including secretary of state, but others who will replace President Biden's Cabinet appear up for grabs.

Attorney general

Trump announced on Nov. 13 that he'd nominate former Rep. Matt Gaetz to be attorney general, but now he'll have to select another candidate. Eight days later, Gaetz withdrew from consideration amid a House Ethics Committee investigation into sexual misconduct and obstruction allegations against him.

The role is currently held by Merrick Garland, a former federal judge and prosecutor. The attorney general is the nation's top cop, overseeing the Department of Justice, a sprawling agency of 115,000 prosecutors, investigators, civil attorneys and other staff.

What does the attorney general do?

The attorney general gives legal advice and opinions to the president, as well as to the heads of other federal agencies, and represents the United States in legal matters generally. The attorney general also supervises law enforcement agencies that fall under the Justice Department's umbrella, including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, known as the ATF.

Trump criticized the FBI for years, dating back to his first run for president, when the agency investigated alleged links between his associates and Russian officials, and after he left office, the FBI searched his residence in Florida for classified records he kept after his first term.

The attorney general also has the power to appoint special counsels, lawyers who investigate — and prosecute — cases in which the Justice Department may have conflicts of interest. Trump has raged against the special counsels who investigated him during and after his first term in office.

Agriculture secretary

Trump has not yet announced who he'll nominate for agriculture secretary. The current secretary of agriculture is Tom Vilsack, a former governor of Iowa who held this Cabinet role twice, during Mr. Biden's administration, as well as under former President Barack Obama.

What does the agriculture secretary do?

As the head of the Agriculture Department, the agriculture secretary oversees an agency dedicated to farming and livestock food production, agricultural trade and production, food safety and the protection of natural resources. The U.S. Forest Service is the department's largest agency, responsible for 193 million acres of national forests and grasslands.

Commerce secretary

Trump is expected to nominate billionaire Howard Lutnick to be commerce secretary. Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, has also served as co-chair for the Trump transition and has been a major donor to his campaign. The current Secretary of Commerce is Gina Raimondo, a former governor of Rhode Island.

What does the commerce secretary do?

As the principal adviser to the president on matters relating to commerce, the secretary oversees the Commerce Department, an agency with more than 46,000 employees devoted to driving economic development, job growth and blocking trade practices by other counties deemed harmful to the U.S.

Defense secretary

Fox News host and Army veteran Pete Hegseth is Trump's choice to be defense secretary. Hegseth is viewed as a surprise pick for the role, which typically goes to people with experience as senior military officials.

What does the defense secretary do?

If confirmed, Hegseth would lead 1.3 million active-duty service members, including soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines, among a total of 3.4 million personnel worldwide. Hegseth would also be responsible for overseeing any use of the military on domestic soil. Trump said as recently as Monday that he plans to declare a national emergency and use the military to support a plan to conduct mass deportations of immigrants deemed to be in the country illegally.

The secretary of defense is second only to the president in the military's chain of command. Hegseth would manage the Pentagon, craft national defense policy, and coordinate intelligence — via the Defense Intelligence Agency — with the National Security Council.

Secretary of education

Trump plans to nominate Linda McMahon to be education secretary. The former WWE executive served in his first administration as administrator of the Small Business Administration. Currently, Miguel Cardona is education secretary. He was formerly a teacher and commissioner of the Connecticut State Department of Education.

What does the education secretary do?

The education secretary oversees the Education Department, the smallest of all Cabinet agencies. Its 4,400 employees are responsible for distribution of federal financial aid for education, collecting and disseminating data and research related to schools, and prohibiting discrimination in schools. Trump has talked about shutting down the department and leaving its responsibilities to be carried out by states.

Energy secretary

Trump selected Chris Wright, a campaign donor and fossil fuel executive, to serve as energy secretary. Wright is the CEO of Denver-based Liberty Energy, and an advocate of oil and gas development. The current energy secretary is Jennifer Granholm, a former governor of Michigan.

What does the energy secretary do?

The energy secretary oversees national energy production and policy, nuclear development — including the military's nuclear weapons and reactor programs — and energy conservation programs.

Health and human services secretary

Trump says he'll nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. The lawyer and prominent vaccine skeptic will replace Xavier Becerra, a former California attorney general. Trump said during his presidential campaign that he'd let Kennedy "go wild" on issues relating to health, food and medicine.

Kennedy has spread misleading claims about vaccine safety and is a leader in the movement against vaccine mandates. He has also urged removing fluoride from drinking water.

What does the health and human services secretary do?

If confirmed by the Senate, Kennedy would oversee a sprawling 80,000 employee agency that includes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Food and Drug Administration and the Indian Health Service. The human services portion of the HHS portfolio includes the Administration for Children and Families and its Office of Refugee Resettlement, which is charged with caring for undocumented and unaccompanied children apprehended along the border.

Kennedy would have the authority as HHS secretary to establish regulations related to food and drug safety and public health. He would be able to declare public health emergencies and would be involved in coordinating federal responses to widespread health crises, such as epidemics.

Secretary of Homeland Security

Trump announced on Tuesday that he will nominate South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to be secretary of homeland security. He said in the announcement that Noem "will work closely with 'Border Czar' Tom Homan to secure the border." The Biden administration's outgoing homeland security secretary is Alejando Mayorkas, who previously served as a deputy secretary of homeland security, and before that, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

What does the secretary of homeland security do?

This department is responsible for a broad range of domestic security concerns, with a mandate that includes anti-terrorism, border security and immigration, as well as disaster prevention and management. Trump made immigration and border issues the central focus of his campaign, and has promised to launch a mass deportation effort aimed at removing millions of people from the United States.

If confirmed, Noem would be the primary Trump Cabinet member coordinating his nationwide effort to deport millions of immigrants — an endeavor that would involve not only various DHS agencies, but also the Justice Department, state and local law enforcement and potentially the Defense Department.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Trump has not yet announced who he'll nominate for secretary of housing and urban development. Adrianne Todman is the current acting secretary of Housing and Urban Development, a former CEO of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials, who has held the post since March.

What does the HUD secretarydo?

This secretary is responsible for overseeing the nation's top agency in charge of administering housing law. The agency is tasked with trying to increase home ownership and access to affordable housing.

Interior secretary

Trump plans to nominate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum as secretary of the Interior. The former technology executive and venture capitalist ran against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination before dropping out in December. If confirmed, Burgum would replace Deb Haaland, a former member of Congress who is the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary.

What does the interior secretary do?

The Interior Department manages about 75% of all federal land — about 507 million acres — and runs programs relating to the United States' indigenous populations.

Labor secretary

Trump has not yet announced who he will nominate for labor secretary. Julie Su, the current acting Secretary of Labor, has held the post since March 2023 and is a former California labor secretary.

What does the secretary of labor do?

The Labor Department administers thousands of federal laws and regulations related to workplace safety and conditions, wages, unemployment benefits and employment services.

Secretary of state

Trump intends to nominate Florida Sen. Marco Rubio for secretary of Sstate. Rubio has represented Florida in the Senate since 2011, and if confirmed would take over as the nation's top diplomat. The job is currently held by Antony Blinken, a longtime foreign policy aide to Mr. Biden. Rubio is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee. He is a China hawk with extensive foreign policy experience.

What does the secretary of state do?

As the head of the State Department, Rubio would be Trump's top adviser on foreign policy and international relations. Rubio would oversee a global network of embassies and consulates, and nearly 80,000 employees dedicated to the nation's diplomacy. Rubio would take on the high-profile role of secretary of state at a time when the U.S. and its allies are navigating precarious conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, among other regions.

Transportation secretary

Trump says he'll name former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy as his nominee for transportation secretary. Duffy is a former reality TV star who is co-host of "The Bottom Line" on Fox Business. He sat on the House Financial Services Committee and chaired the subcommittee on insurance and housing. He left Congress in 2019, and in his announcement, Trump noted that Duffy is married to a Fox News host, calling him "the husband of a wonderful woman, Rachel Campos-Duffy, a STAR on Fox News." Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg currently has the job.

What does the secretary of transportation do?

The secretary of transportation oversees the nation's complex federal network of highways and railroads, as well as pipelines, aviation and trucking regulation. Duffy would take on the role at a precarious time, as East coast dockworkers are in stalled contract negotiations and nearing a possible strike in January. The secretaries of transportation and labor would have key roles in navigating a potential crisis that could snarl supply chains and cause severe economic consequences in the early days of the new administration.

Treasury secretary

Trump has not yet announced who he will nominate for treasury secretary. The current secretary is Janet Yellen, a former chair of the Federal Reserve.

What does the treasury secretary do?

As the chief financial officer of the federal government, the treasury secretary would be Trump's top adviser on economic and fiscal policy. The Treasury Department oversees the U.S. Mint and the Internal Revenue Service, among other agencies.

Veterans affairs secretary

Trump chose former Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs. Collins served in Congress from 2013 to 2021, and as the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee.

"We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform," Trump said in a statement announcing the pick. If confirmed, Collins would replace Denis McDonough, a former White House chief of staff under Obama.

What does the veterans affairs secretary do?

Collins would run the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the primary federal agency administering veterans' benefits and health care, as well as memorials.

Other Cabinet-level positions

Environmental Protection Agency administrator

Trump will nominate former New York congressman Lee Zeldin to head the Environmental Protection Agency. Trump said Zeldin "will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards." If confirmed, Zeldin would replace Michael Regan, a former secretary of North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality, and is the first Black EPA administrator.

What does the EPA administrator do?

The EPA enforces the federal Clean Air and Clean Water Acts and other environmental statutes. It also conducts environmental assessments, research, and education.

Small Business Administration administrator

Trump has not announced who he will nominate for administrator of the small business administration. The current administrator is Isabel Guzman, who previously served as director of California's Office of the Small Business Advocate.

What does the administrator of the Small Business Administration do?

This agency's goal is to support small businesses and entrepreneurs, and in doing so, bolster the nation's economy. It also assists in economic recovery after disasters.

Ambassador to the United Nations

Trump says he'll nominate New York Rep. Elise Stefanik for the job of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Stefanik is a vocal Trump ally and chair of the House Republican Conference. The current ambassador to the U.N. is Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat.

What does the ambassador to the United Nations do?

The ambassador represents U.S. interests at the world's largest international organization, advocating for the country's political, economic, social, legal and military interests.

Chair of the Council of Economic Advisors

Trump has not announced who he will nominate for chair of the Council of Economic Advisors. The current chair is Jared Bernstein, who was previously chief economist and economic adviser to then-Vice President Biden during the Obama administration.

What does the chair of the council of economic advisors do?

The council advises the president on economic policy and prepares the annual Economic Report of the President.

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency

Trump announced on Tuesday that he'd nominate John Ratcliffe to head the CIA, the nation's top foreign intelligence service. Ratcliffe is a former director of national intelligence, and if confirmed he'll replace William Burns.

What does the director of the Central Intelligence Agency do?

If confirmed by the Senate, Ratcliffe would oversee the nation's largest foreign spy agency. The CIA collects and analyzes intelligence, conducts covert paramilitary operations, counterterrorism and offensive cyber operations.

Director of national intelligence

Trump announced on Wednesday that he has selected former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, now a Republican, to serve as his director of national intelligence. Gabbard served in the Army National Guard and represented Hawaii in the House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021.

Gabbard has never worked in intelligence. Her views on Russia, opposition to U.S. intervention in Ukraine, and a 2017 meeting with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad have drawn criticism. The current director is Avril Haines, a former deputy national security advisor and deputy director of the CIA.

What does the director of national intelligence do?

The head of the national intelligence community, a key adviser to the president, leads the 17 civilian and military agencies tasked with conducting intelligence gathering and analysis in support of the country's national security and foreign policy interests.

As DNI, Gabbard would be involved with managing intelligence and response to terrorism-related events, overseeing the national intelligence program and advising the Homeland Security Council. Perhaps her most important role would be one that would put in her regular contact with Trump: the President's Daily Brief. Coordinated by the director of national intelligence's office, this daily summary of high-level information and analysis on national security issues is provided only to the president and key advisers.

Office of Management and Budget director

Trump announced Russell Vought is his choice to lead the Office of Management and Budget, a job he held in the first Trump administration. The current director is Shalanda Young, who was previously staff director for the House Appropriations Committee.

What does the director of the Office of Management and Budget do?

The director oversees the agency tasks with preparing the budget proposed to Congress annually by the president. It also manages the financial paperwork of other agencies.

Office of Science and Technology Policy director

Trump has not announced who he will nominate for director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy. The current director is Arati Prabhakar, who was previously director of the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

What does the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy do?

The president's science adviser gives counsel on the effects of science and technology on both domestic and foreign affairs.

United States trade representative

Trump has not announced who he will nominate for U.S. trade representative. The current trade representative is Katherine Tai, a former chief trade counsel for the House Committee on Ways and Means, and the first Asian American to serve in the role.

What does the United States trade representative do?

The trade representative is the president's main adviser and spokesperson on matters of trade and is in charge of pushing the nation's foreign trade policies.

Vice president

JD Vance was elected vice president on Nov. 5. He is the junior senator from Ohio, a position he has held for less than two years. He will replace Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Trump defeated in the presidential election.

What does the vice president do?

The lone member of the president's cabinet who is voted on, the vice president, is the second-highest ranking member of the federal government. The vice president also serves as the president of the Senate, empowered to cast tie breaking votes.

White House chief of staff

Soon after winning the election, Trump announced Susie Wiles as his chief of staff. Wiles, a Florida-based political operative who served as Trump's campaign co-chair, will be the first woman in U.S. history to serve as chief of staff. The current chief of staff is Jeffrey Zients, who previously served as counselor to the president and White House coronavirus response coordinator.

What does White House chief of staff do?

The chief of staff leads the Executive Office of the President, collectively the staff who serve the president most closely in the West Wing and nearby executive offices. The chief of staff is the president's most senior political appointee, working with the president often on a near-daily basis.