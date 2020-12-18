Joe Biden's Cabinet

Washington — President-elect Joe Biden has nominated and appointed 25 people to serve in his Cabinet: the 15 heads of the executive departments, and 10 individuals who the president designates as cabinet-level. Adding Vice President-elect Kamala Harris brings that number to 26.

Mr. Biden spent the weeks after the election preparing to take the helm of the federal government, while many in the Trump administration would neither acknowledge his victory nor help with the transition. This has delayed the Senate's consideration of his Cabinet. However, five of his nominees testified in their confirmation hearings on the eve of Mr. Biden's inauguration, and some may be confirmed as early as Inauguration Day.

The president-elect has praised his Cabinet as one of "firsts," with a number of his nominees poised to break barriers if they are confirmed by the Senate.

Here are the people Mr. Biden has tapped to serve in the top ranks of his administration:

Cabinet



Cabinet-Level