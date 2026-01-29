What are the safest ways to buy silver in this market?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Investing in silver can pay off in today's market, but only if you're taking precautions while purchasing it. Supitnan Pimpisarn/Getty Images

Silver is suddenly doing something it hasn't done before. With silver prices now touching the latest all-time high of nearly $120 per ounce (as of January 29, 2026), the precious metal has moved from a quiet portfolio diversifier and an industrial metal used in electric vehicles and solar panels to one of the strongest-performing assets of the past year — even outpacing gold's impressive uptick in price along the way.

That kind of momentum has a way of pulling new buyers in quickly, helping to drive the price up even further. Some of these investors are looking to ride the latest upward price trend and others are reacting to inflation concerns, economic uncertainties or broader market unease. But whatever the goal is, when silver prices move this quickly, it's important to know that the risk isn't just contained to when you buy. It's also how you buy.

After all, while silver may be more accessible than gold, it isn't automatically safer. From counterfeit risks to misleading pricing, the buying method you use matters just as much as the metal itself. But what exactly are the safest ways to buy silver in today's market? That's what we'll outline below.

Use gold and silver to diversify your investment portfolio now.

What are the safest ways to buy silver right now?

When you're buying silver, the safest approaches tend to minimize counterparty risk, ensure authenticity and make it easier to resell when the time comes. Here are some of the safer ways to purchase silver in today's market:

Choose established, reputable precious metal dealers

The precious metals industry tends to attract opportunists whenever prices surge. Scams and predatory practices proliferate during buying frenzies, from overpriced coins to fake bullion, high-pressure sales tactics and dealers who disappear after collecting payment. The lowest price isn't always the best deal if it comes from a company with no track record or suspicious business practices. So, you should prioritize dealer reputation over saving a few dollars per ounce, because recovering money from fraudulent transactions often proves impossible once the damage is done.

That means it makes sense to start with precious metal dealers who have verifiable track records spanning years, not just months. Look for companies that are accredited by the Better Business Bureau with A+ ratings or have membership in industry organizations like the Professional Numismatists Guild or American Numismatic Association. And, you should prioritize companies with extensive customer reviews across multiple independent platforms.

Start adding silver and gold to your investment mix today.

Stick to recognized government-minted silver products

Given silver's record prices, counterfeiters have stronger incentives than ever to produce fakes that can fool inexperienced buyers. In turn, it can make sense to buy recognizable products from government mints rather than generic rounds or privately minted bars.

American Silver Eagles, Canadian Maple Leafs and official mint bars carry authenticity advantages that matter more when silver trades at all-time highs. These recognized products are easier to verify, more liquid when you eventually sell and less likely to be convincingly counterfeited, making them a relatively safe bet in today's market.

Use payment methods that offer fraud protection

The payment method you use for your purchase also matters significantly in terms of safety. Credit cards offer built-in fraud protection and chargeback rights that bank wires, cryptocurrency and checks don't provide. While dealers typically charge extra fees for credit card processing, that cost functions as insurance against fraudulent transactions.

What you should never do, though, is pay for your silver with gift cards, money orders to individuals or wire transfers to unfamiliar entities, even if you're being told that those are the only acceptable payment options available. If a dealer pressures you to use a payment that offers no recourse in cases of fraud, walk away.

Verify authenticity before finalizing any purchases

For in-person purchases, local coin shops offer the advantage of physical inspection before buying, so bring a magnet and scale with you if possible. Silver isn't magnetic and has specific weight-to-size ratios that fakes often miss the mark on, so these tools can come in handy to spot-check what you're buying.

At the current price level, you may also want to consider getting any significant silver purchases you make independently verified or assayed, especially if you're buying larger silver bars. The cost of professional verification is negligible compared to discovering you bought counterfeit silver after the purchase is complete. For online purchases, ensure the dealer offers return policies and authentication guarantees in writing.

Watch for red flags and excessive premiums

Part of buying silver safely is understanding what constitutes fair pricing above spot. With silver at about $120 per ounce, dealers typically charge under $10 per ounce over spot for standard government coins. Premiums of 15% to 20% or higher should raise immediate red flags unless you're buying rare collectibles with numismatic value beyond metal content.

High-pressure sales tactics, promises of guaranteed returns, claims that prices will definitely keep rising and artificial urgency are also warning signs of predatory dealers who are exploiting the current silver investing frenzy. Legitimate dealers will let you make informed decisions without pressure to move quickly.

The bottom line

Buying silver safely at record prices requires extra diligence. Stick with established dealers who have operated for years, buy recognized government-minted products and use payment methods offering consumer protection. Understand what you're paying in premiums above the spot price, and never rush a purchase because a dealer creates artificial urgency by claiming prices will keep skyrocketing. Most importantly, though, ensure that buying silver at all-time nominal highs actually makes sense for your financial situation. After all, you're making a speculative bet on an asset that's already experienced an extraordinary rally.