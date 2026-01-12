We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Silver's price is climbing, but there are still affordable ways to invest in today's landscape.

Silver's ongoing price rally has been nothing short of remarkable. The white metal has surged more than 180% over the past year, climbing from about $30 per ounce in early 2025 to hover at above $85 per ounce today. That explosive price movement has caught the attention of investors, and, in particular, is alluring to those who missed gold's impressive run-up to the latest record-high of over $4,600 per ounce, where it sits today. Silver's upward momentum shows no signs of slowing, either, fueled by a potent combination of factors, including geopolitical uncertainty and increasing investor demand.

The industrial demand for silver is playing a large part right now, too. As artificial intelligence infrastructure expands globally and electric vehicle production accelerates, silver's unique conductivity properties have made it indispensable. Solar panel manufacturing alone is projected to consume a large percentage of existing silver reserves over the next few decades. Meanwhile, retail and institutional investors continue piling into silver as an inflation hedge, creating additional upward pressure on prices that were already strained by tight physical supply.

For many investors looking to capitalize on this opportunity, though, the burning question isn't whether to buy silver — but rather how to do it cost-effectively. With premiums varying widely across different products and purchase methods, understanding where your money goes can mean the difference between building a position efficiently and overpaying for the same amount of metal.

What is the cheapest way to buy silver this January?

For most investors, the cheapest way to buy silver comes down to minimizing premiums over the spot price. The spot price reflects silver's raw market value, but every physical product sells above that level to cover minting, distribution and dealer margins. Here's how the most affordable options typically stack up:

Silver bars

Silver bars consistently offer the lowest premiums over spot price, particularly in larger sizes. Generic silver bars from private mints typically carry premiums of around 9% to 13% over spot for 1-ounce bars, meaning that they're one of the most cost-effective ways to invest in the precious metal. And, the larger the silver bars, the more affordable they tend to be. For serious investors making bulk purchases, a 100-ounce bar could represent savings of several hundred dollars compared to buying 100 individual 1-ounce bars.

Generic silver rounds

Silver rounds are coin-shaped products from private mints that lack legal tender status but offer silver content nearly identical to government coins at substantially lower premiums. You'll typically pay 15% to 20% over spot for rounds, making them more expensive than silver bars in terms of premium markups, but they still remain accessible to the average investor. That's especially true for those purchasing generic silver rounds in bulk, as the premiums tend to be lower with larger purchases.

Silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs)

For investors who want silver exposure without handling physical metal, silver ETFs provide the most economical alternative. These funds hold physical silver in vaults and track spot prices closely while eliminating storage, insurance and security concerns. With expense ratios typically under 0.5%, ETFs can be more cost-effective than physical ownership when factoring in all associated costs.

Other ways investors are keeping silver costs low

Buying physical silver isn't the only way to gain exposure, and for some investors, alternative approaches can be even cheaper, at least on paper. Silver stocks, for example, allow investors to track the price of silver without paying premiums, shipping fees or storage costs. Instead of buying the metal itself, investors buy shares in companies that produce silver. This can sometimes deliver leveraged gains if silver prices rise, but it also introduces company-specific risks unrelated to the metal's price.

For physical silver buyers, opting for online dealers can make a big difference in terms of the costs. Online silver and gold dealers often undercut local coin shops on pricing due to having higher volume and lower overhead. As a result, comparing multiple precious metals dealers before buying can make a noticeable difference, especially when silver prices are moving quickly.

Some investors also look for temporary dealer promotions or reduced premiums during periods of slower silver demand. While these windows don't always last long, and while silver demand is high right now, they can offer meaningful savings if you're ready to act. You just may have to wait until the price of silver dips to take advantage of this cost-saving opportunity.

Another way silver investors can help keep costs down is by buying larger quantities of silver at once. Many precious metals dealers offer significant price breaks at 10, 20 or 100 ounces, reducing the per-ounce premium even if the total purchase price is higher. The payment method matters, too. When you're buying silver or other precious metals, paying via cash, bank wire or ACH payment often results in lower prices than using credit cards, which can add several percentage points to the final cost.

The bottom line

The cheapest way to buy silver this January usually means focusing on low-premium products like generic rounds or bars, buying in larger quantities and avoiding unnecessary fees. While collectible coins and small purchases offer flexibility, they often come at a higher per-ounce cost.

That said, "cheap" shouldn't be the only factor you consider when investing in silver. Liquidity, storage and resale value all matter when choosing how to invest in silver. For some, paying a bit more for recognizability or convenience is worth it. For others, maximizing ounces per dollar is the priority.