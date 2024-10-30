Police data show Chicago's West Ridge has become a hotbed of anti-Jewish hate crimes

Man charged in West Ridge shooting to face judge Man charged in West Ridge shooting to face judge 02:06

Anti-Jewish hate crimes rose sharply in Chicago this year, with 70 documented incidents, a 46% increase over last year's high of 48, with two months left to go in 2024.

According to a CBS News Data Team analysis of Chicago Police hate crimes data, the West Ridge community has recorded a dozen anti-Jewish hate crimes so far this year, including two assaults, a bomb threat, and vandalism to property and a car.

West Ridge was shaken after a 39-year-old Jewish man was shot in the shoulder on Saturday. The suspect in that shooting, Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, allegedly opened fire on police and paramedics before being critically shot by police.

Abdallahi was charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery.

At least one Chicago alderman has called for hate crime charges to be filed. Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling didn't rule out the possibility of additional charges on Monday, but said the investigation is continuing.

So far this year, Chicago saw dozens of reported anti-Jewish hate crimes, including 16 criminal defacements, four bomb threats, two incidents of vandalism to institutions, including a place of worship and a school, four incidents of damage to cars, according to an analysis of police data.

An audit by the Anti-Defamation League showed an increase in antisemitic incidents in Illinois last year, up 74% from 2022. Earlier this month, an anti-Israel message appeared on a digital billboard in suburban Northbrook.

The rise in anti-Jewish hate crimes in Chicago preceded the Israeli-Gaza conflict that started after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, increasing from eight to 37 incidents in 2022, and again in 2023 with 48 incidents.

Chicago police hate crimes data is only readily available going back to 2012.

Meanwhile, anti-Arab and anti-Muslim crimes also rose last year to 20 incidents, up from eight in 2022. So far this year, there were 11 anti-Arab and anti-Muslim hate crimes confirmed by the police department, including the vandalization of a Palestinian café last Friday.