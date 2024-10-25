Chicago North Side Palestinian café vandalized for second time in over a month, owners say

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second time in over a month, a Palestinian café says it was vandalized. Owners say the latest incident happened overnight on the city's North Side.

Vandals targeted the Nabala Café in the 4600 block of North Broadway, smashing four windows, according to the café's Instagram account. One of the windows displayed the Palestinian flag that was moved following the first incident.

"Closed to start the day, we'll keep y'all posted on when we're back up and running," the post said.

The first incident happened during the Labor Day weekend, leaving one window broken.

A week later, over 100 customers showed up in a show of support for the café and its owner, Eyad Zeid, who has been operating the business since July. He believed it stemmed from the ongoing war in Gaza, but Chicago police did not classify it as a hate crime.

After raising money for the smashed window, the café also raised nearly $10,000 to provide emergency relief to families in Gaza.

It was not immediately clear how many people were involved in the latest vandalism.

As of Friday, no arrests have been made in either incident.