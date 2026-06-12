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There are a handful of different options retirees have for accessing their home equity in this economic landscape. Max Zolotukhin/Getty Images

After years of navigating high (and now rising) inflation, increasing healthcare expenses and shifting retirement costs, many Social Security recipients are now looking for ways to stretch their income further. But while monthly Social Security benefits provide an important financial foundation for many retirees, that money may not always be enough to cover major expenses, unexpected bills or long-term financial goals on their own.

At the same time, many older Americans are sitting on a significant asset that has quietly grown in value over the last decade: their home equity. Thanks to the last several years of rapid home price appreciation and the natural mortgage paydown process, homeowners who are nearing or already in retirement often have substantial home equity available. Still, many are unsure how they should tap into it — or whether they actually should.

That answer isn't always straightforward. Accessing home equity can provide cash when it's needed most, but the method you choose can have a meaningful impact on your finances, borrowing costs and long-term plans. That's why it's important to understand the options available before making a decision.

Start by seeing how much home equity you have to borrow now.

3 ways Social Security recipients can access home equity now

Home equity can serve as a valuable financial resource for retirees and older homeowners, but the key is to select an option that aligns with your income, goals and comfort level with borrowing. Here are three common ways Social Security recipients can access their home equity today:

Reverse mortgages

A reverse mortgage is often one of the first options retirees consider in terms of tapping their home equity, in large part because it was specifically designed for older homeowners. These products are available to borrowers who meet age and eligibility requirements, and what's unique about them is that they allow homeowners to convert a portion of their home equity into cash without requiring monthly loan payments in return.

The proceeds can typically be received as a lump sum, monthly payments, a line of credit or a combination of these options. And, for Social Security recipients living on a fixed income, eliminating the need for a monthly loan payment can be especially appealing. The funds, which are repaid when the homeowner dies or permanently moves out of the home, can also be used for virtually any purpose, including medical expenses, home improvements, debt repayment or supplementing retirement income.

However, reverse mortgages aren't free money. Interest accrues over time, reducing the equity remaining in the home. Borrowers must also continue paying property taxes, homeowners insurance and maintenance costs. And, because the loan balance grows over time, heirs may inherit less equity than they otherwise would have.

Learn how a reverse mortgage could help you cover retirement costs here.

Home equity loans

A home equity loan allows homeowners to borrow against their equity and receive the funds in one lump-sum payment. The loan is then repaid over a fixed term with predictable monthly payments and a fixed interest rate.

For Social Security recipients who need a specific amount of money for a major expense, such as a home renovation, medical procedure or debt consolidation, a home equity loan can offer payment stability and predictability. Since the interest rate remains fixed throughout the repayment period, borrowers know exactly what their monthly obligation will be from the start. This can make budgeting easier than some other borrowing options. Home equity loan rates are also generally lower than the rates offered on credit cards and many personal loans because the home serves as collateral.

The tradeoff is that borrowers must qualify for the loan and demonstrate sufficient income to support the payments. That means qualifying may be more challenging for retirees who rely primarily on Social Security benefits, depending on their income, debt levels and lender requirements. Because the home secures the loan, falling behind on payments could put the property at risk of foreclosure.

Home equity lines of credit (HELOCs)

A HELOC functions more like a credit card than a traditional loan. Rather than receiving all the funds at once as they would with a home equity loan, homeowners are approved for a borrowing limit based on the amount of equity available and draw from the credit line as needed during the HELOC's draw period.

This financial flexibility can be particularly useful for Social Security recipients facing ongoing or unpredictable expenses. For example, a homeowner planning multiple home repairs over several years may prefer to access the funds from their equity as necessary rather than borrowing a large lump sum upfront.

Another advantage is that HELOC borrowers generally pay interest only on the amount they actually use during the draw period. This can help keep borrowing costs lower when compared to taking out more money than needed through a traditional loan.

Still, HELOCs come with certain risks. Most have variable interest rates, meaning borrowing costs can rise if rates increase. Monthly payments can also then change over time, making budgeting more difficult for retirees living on fixed incomes. And, as with a home equity loan, the home serves as collateral, meaning missed payments could lead to serious consequences.

The bottom line

For Social Security recipients who have built substantial home equity, that wealth can provide an additional source of financial flexibility in retirement. Reverse mortgages, home equity loans and HELOCs each offer different benefits, whether the goal is creating supplemental income, covering a major expense or maintaining access to funds for future needs.

The best choice between the options ultimately depends on factors such as income, cash flow needs, repayment ability and long-term plans for the home. So, before moving forward, it can be helpful to compare multiple lenders, review the costs involved and carefully consider how accessing home equity today could affect your finances tomorrow.