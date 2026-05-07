We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A reverse mortgage has multiple timely advantages for seniors this month. Getty Images/iStockphoto

News in late April that the Federal Reserve was keeping interest rates on hold once again, and not proceeding with a rate cut that would benefit millions, wasn't unexpected. But it was still a disappointing development for many, especially seniors and older adults who have been contending with elevated interest rates on everything from mortgages to credit cards for multiple years now. While a Fed rate cut wouldn't have automatically led to dramatically lower rates, it would have certainly helped. And with no Fed meeting on the calendar for May and no rate cut even planned right now for June, older adults tied to tight budgets may want to seriously consider looking elsewhere for financial relief.

Their home could be a good place to start. Leveraging their accumulated home equity with a reverse mortgage, specifically, could help. This unique product is only available for homeowners ages 62 and older, but it could provide the financial boost these seniors need to weather today's economic volatility while putting them back on a path toward regaining their financial freedom. And, this May specifically, could be a smart time to get started, as the product has unique advantages in today's economic environment. Below, we'll detail three advantages worth knowing now.

See how much home equity you could borrow with a reverse mortgage here.

3 reverse mortgage advantages to know this May

Not sure if a reverse mortgage is the right financial solution for you this month? Here's why it may be:

You won't need to worry about interest rate changes

The interest rate climate is a volatile one now. And, if you borrow your home equity via a home equity loan or home equity line of credit (HELOC), you'll need to contend with that reality. A HELOC, in particular, can be difficult to manage as it has a variable rate that will change each month based on market conditions. That could mean a higher payment in June than in May and a higher one in July, too.

A reverse mortgage doesn't come with these stresses, however, as you'll only be expected to repay what's been withdrawn when the home is sold or in the event of the death of the homeowner. This is always an advantage for reverse mortgage borrowers, but especially so now, as it will essentially eliminate the anxiety of having to deal with today's unpredictable interest rate climate.

Get started with a reverse mortgage online now.

You have a lot to borrow from

The average home equity level in the United States hit a record high in 2025. Right now, there are trillions of dollars considered borrowable by homeowners. So, if you're an average homeowner, you likely have plenty of money to leverage. That can be used to pay off your existing mortgage, pay down your high-rate credit card debt, or simply for everyday expenses that have become harder to manage in today's economy.

Just understand that every dollar withdrawn will ultimately reduce the value of your home for beneficiaries. But if the end result is maintaining your financial security and aging at home with peace of mind, it can still be a worthy exchange.

Cash-out refinancing isn't feasible

Mortgage interest rates are up by more than half a percentage point from where they were in early March. And, if you were to pursue a cash-out refinance instead of a reverse mortgage, this would be a problem, as the cash-out refinance would mandate that you take out a new loan at today's higher rate (assuming you have a rate below today's average in the mid-6% range).

But that won't be an issue with a reverse mortgage. In fact, with a reverse mortgage, you'll often begin by paying off your existing mortgage loan in totality, removing it from the equation permanently.

The bottom line

A reverse mortgage has multiple advantages for seniors to seriously consider this May. By pursuing this option, older homeowners won't need to deal with the stress of today's high-interest rate climate. They will also have more to borrow here than they would with alternative funding sources like personal loans or credit cards, and they won't need to worry about exchanging their current mortgage rate for a higher one, as they would with a cash-out refinance. So it may be worthwhile to speak with a reverse mortgage specialist this month, as they can help answer any questions you have and better help you decide on your next steps.