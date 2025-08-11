Home equity levels just hit a new high. Here's how to borrow yours now.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If homeowners thought a recent surge in home equity levels had plateaued, a new report released on Monday showed that to be far from the case. Tappable home equity levels hit yet another new high in the second quarter of 2025, according to the August 2025 Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Mortgage Monitor report. Borrowers entered the third quarter of the year "with a record $17.8 trillion in total equity, including $11.6 trillion in tappable equity that can be accessed while maintaining a 20% cushion," the report stated. "Roughly 48 million mortgage holders had tappable equity, with the average homeowner holding $213,000 in accessible value."

If you're one of the millions of homeowners with tappable equity – and also one of the millions of Americans coping with high borrowing costs and inflation-related expenses – you may be wondering how you can borrow some of this money right now. Fortunately, there are multiple ways to do so, some of which offer the lowest interest rates available right now. Below, we'll break down three cost-effective and reliable ways to borrow home equity now that levels have hit a new high.

How to borrow home equity with levels hitting a new high

There are multiple ways in which homeowners can borrow their home equity, three of which may be particularly advantageous in today's market:

A home equity loan

A home equity loan allows homeowners to use their home equity via a lump sum of money, which may be attractive now with home equity amounts so high. Average home equity loan rates are under 8.50% right now, making them materially cheaper than credit cards and personal loans. And, if the funds are used for select projects and home renovations, owners may be eligible to deduct the interest paid on the loan from their taxes for the years in which the funds were used. Just avoiding overborrowing now, too, as your home is collateral in these exchanges, and you could risk foreclosure if you're unable to make payments as agreed to.

A home equity line of credit (HELOC)

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) operates as a mix between a home equity loan and a credit card. Instead of the lump sum of money the loan provides, the HELOC functions as a revolving line of credit in which you'll only be responsible for payments on the amount utilized, not the full line of credit you've been approved for.

Currently, HELOC rates are just around 8%, making them one of the least expensive ways to borrow money, not just in the home equity climate but overall. HELOCs also have the same tax benefits that home equity loans do, but home equity loans have fixed interest rates and HELOCs have variable ones that are subject to change based on market conditions, although that could be an advantage now, ahead of predicted rate cuts later this year.

A reverse mortgage

Generally only available for homeowners age 62 and older, this unique home equity borrowing option comes with a distinct advantage in that repayments won't need to be made monthly in the same way they would with a home equity loan or HELOC. Instead, homeowners will only need to pay back the equity they borrowed when they sell the home or in the event of the death of the homeowner. So, for senior homeowners looking to exploit today's elevated home equity environment but want to avoid adding another bill into the mix, this could be the way to do so.

The bottom line

With home equity levels at another new high, homeowners in need of extra financing or who want to build an emergency funding source may want to familiarize themselves with the top ways to borrow equity now. Home equity loans, HELOCs and reverse mortgages all offer cost-effective and reliable ways to borrow. But with the funding source being your most prized financial asset, and the risk of potentially losing it if you're unable to make payments, it's important to explore each option's pros and cons carefully before getting formally started with an application.