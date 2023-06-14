Want the best pet insurance? Here's how your vet can help

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pet insurance is a smart and effective way to protect both your pet and your bank account.

In return for a monthly fee to an insurance provider (often discounted if paid yearly or when combined under an umbrella policy), pet owners can secure coverage for an array of medical care, treatments and even some procedures. Depending on the policy and insurance provider, owners could be reimbursed for up to 90% of their expenses.

That said, pet insurance is still a financial product. And as with all financial products and services, it pays to do your research before signing on the dotted line. You should shop around for providers, get quotes from different ones and speak to other pet parents to get their feedback on their pet insurance experiences. You should also speak to your veterinarian.

But first, start by getting a free pet insurance quote here so you have an idea of what it could cost.

How your vet can help you get the best pet insurance

If you like and trust your veterinarian, you should consult them before choosing your pet insurance company. After all, your vet isn't just experienced with your particular dog or cat. They're also well-versed in a wide variety of dog and cat breeds. Accordingly, they can more accurately predict what health issues your pet is likely to encounter in the short term as well as which issues will be problematic as they age.

By speaking with your veterinarian, you can better tailor a prospective pet insurance plan to what you will need now or in the future. This way, you don't wind up paying for coverage you don't need. This can help you both reduce costs and build the most effective policy for your pet.

Remember, some dog and cat breeds need more care, more often than others. If you own one of these breeds, pet insurance could be particularly worth it for you. By speaking with your vet first, however, you'll better be able to build a specific plan that can help your pet.

Get a free pet insurance quote here now and learn more.

Other ways to get the best pet insurance

While it's smart to consult your veterinarian before getting pet insurance, there are other ways to build a valuable and affordable plan. Specifically, you should:

Apply early

Pet insurance will only get more expensive as your pet ages and becomes riskier to insure. That risk will be reflected in higher monthly premiums. But if you apply when your dog or cat is a puppy or kitten, you'll put yourself in the running for cheaper coverage.

Don't wait until your pet gets sick

Most pet insurance providers have a mandatory waiting period you must complete before coverage kicks in. This period is approximately two weeks. So if you wait to apply for pet insurance until your pet gets sick, you won't have the protection you need at the time you need it most. Instead, apply when your pet is healthy so you have it ready to go when they eventually do get sick.

Apply before pre-existing conditions arise

Pet insurance doesn't operate exactly like health insurance for humans does. Specifically, applicants can be rejected for coverage if their pet has pre-existing medical conditions. In these cases, coverage will either be denied or you'll need to wait until the condition in question has cleared in full.

This is another reason (besides costs) that it's better to apply when your pet is young. If you secure a policy now, you'll be grandfathered in before any costly health conditions arise.

The bottom line

If you truly want the best and most comprehensive pet insurance out there, it's important to do your homework. Shop around for providers, compare quotes and policies and have an in-depth conversation about the right pet insurance policy for your pet with your veterinarian. Ask them about what coverage they think you need and which items they'd feel safe skipping.

Your veterinarian knows and cares for your pet, so don't be afraid to ask them for their help in constructing an effective pet insurance plan too.