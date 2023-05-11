We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Welcoming a new puppy to your household can be exciting and overwhelming. Between capturing every adorable moment on camera and constantly wondering what they're chewing on now, getting them insured may not be at the top of your mind.

However, pet insurance is an excellent way to protect your new family member's health — and your wallet. And there's no time like the present to secure coverage. Read on to learn why you should get pet insurance for your puppy.

Why puppies need pet insurance

Pet insurance is worth purchasing no matter your dog's age. Here's why it can be especially valuable when they're young.

Their first year is expensive

Puppyhood is a busy time, with plenty of regular checkups, vaccinations and preventative treatments. Pet owners pay an average of $3,221 in the first year they own their dogs, according to the ASPCA. After your dog's first year, routine care costs run about $410.

Many pet insurance plans cover routine health care, such as annual visits, flea and tick prevention and heartworm medication. And even the most basic plans cover accidents and illness, which can easily cost you thousands of dollars without insurance.

The sooner you get your dog covered, the more you'll save — and the better care you may be able to get them over their lives.

They can get into all sorts of trouble

Puppies are naturally curious and rambunctious, which means they can be more prone to accidents than adult dogs. They might eat something they shouldn't, break a leg while playing, or suffer a bite wound. If you don't have pet insurance, these unexpected vet expenses can quickly add up.

Knowing your pet is covered can not only save you on these expenses, but it can also provide peace of mind that whatever your pup gets into, you'll be able to get them prompt, thorough care without worrying about how you'll pay for it.

"When I provide pet parents with treatment options, those with pet insurance are more likely to be able to consider solutions almost without regard to cost," says Wendy Crouse, DVM with Heal House Call Veterinarian.

They haven't developed major health issues yet

Puppies tend to be healthier than older dogs. This can make a big difference when it comes to securing the most comprehensive coverage at the best possible rate.

"Pet insurance does not cover pre-existing conditions," says Ashley Rossman, DVM, co-owner of Glen Oak Dog and Cat Hospital. "Therefore, it is essential to obtain health insurance at a young age before problems arise. Some insurance companies will lock in a lifetime monthly or annual rate. Just like in human medicine, the insurance rate is lower for younger healthier animals."

If you wait until your dog develops a serious condition, chances are the treatment for this condition won't be covered. You'll also pay more for insurance when you do get it and you could possibly even be denied coverage.

The bottom line

Pet insurance provides you with an affordable and reliable way to handle sudden vet expenses and ensure your puppy receives quality care. With routine visits, preventative treatments, faster emergency response and overall stress-free pay, pet insurance is an excellent resource for any dog owner, but especially those with young dogs. Investing in pet insurance for your puppy ensures that you can provide them with the best possible care available without worrying about financial woes.

To find the best pet insurance for your puppy, compare top companies, ask your veterinarian for recommendations and look into potential discounts. Then, rest easy knowing your new furry friend can enjoy a happy, healthy life for years to come.