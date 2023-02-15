Considering pet insurance? These are the cheapest cat breeds to insure

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pet insurance can help you avoid sky-high bills if your animal needs emergency vet care or surgery, and in some cases, it can even cover basics like exams, vaccinations, and medications for chronic conditions.

The exact coverage and costs of pet insurance vary by company, but cats tend to be the cheapest animals to insure, generally speaking. The exact premium you'll pay depends on your cat's age, health, and, most importantly, breed.

The cheapest cat breeds to insure

While pet insurance costs vary based on the policy and provider, they typically remain close in price. Here is an approximate list of the five cheapest cat breeds to insure.

1. Exotic

Exotic shorthairs and exotic longhairs are cheap to insure. An analysis from lendEDU found that exotic shorthairs cost slightly less, with an average premium of $20.74 per month. Longhairs average $25.05 per month.

It's not too surprising: The International Cat Association (TICA) calls exotics "very healthy breeds" that can live up to 11 years.

2. Bombay



Bombay cats also come with low pet insurance premiums. The lendEDUanalysis found that Bombays average just $25.73 per month. If you opt for an accident-only policy, it's a mere $13.81 monthly.

Embrace Pet Insurance notes that Bombay cats are "generally healthy." They can develop hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and excessive tearing, and their short muzzle may lead to breathing difficulties. Other than that, though, they tend to live long, healthy lives — sometimes up to 18 years, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

3. Mixed-breed

Mixed-breed animals are almost always cheaper to insure than purebred ones and that goes for both dogs and cats. This is because mixed-breed animals are less likely to have the genetic health predispositions that purebreds are.

Specifically, the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) says, mixed-breed, spayed females come with the lowest premiums. Domestic shorthairs, a type of mixed breed cat, cost around $30 per month to insure or just $19 for an accident-only policy.

4. Siberian

Siberians' average premiums clock in around $30 per month or $23 if you choose an accident-only policy. TICA calls Siberians "a generally healthy breed," though they can be prone to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. This breed can live up to 18 years or more.

5. Sphynx

Sphynx cats might look a little strange, but they save you big on your insurance premiums — particularly accident-only pet insurance policies. According to the analysis, a Sphynx costs just $7 per month to insure against accidents. If you opt for an accident and illness policy, it goes up to $38 per month.

TICA says Sphynxes are "a very robust and healthy breed," though, like many cats, they can develop hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. They often live 15 years or longer.

Most expensive cat breeds to insure

On the other side of the coin, you have Russian Blues, Persians, Siamese, Himalayans, Abyssinians, Ragdolls, Maine Coons and Snowshoes, which were all found to be on the pricey side.

Russian Blues averaged about $45 per month, according to the lendEDU analysis — a whopping $25 more than the cheapest cat to insure (the exotic shorthair).

Shop around for your cat insurance

