Kittens are undeniably cute, but they come with a lot of responsibility. From litter box training to teaching them not to scratch your furniture, you've likely got plenty on your mind when you first bring your furry friend home. But there's one responsibility you may be overlooking: getting them insured.

Pet insurance provides coverage for a wide range of health issues and treatments, from medical emergencies to ongoing conditions. It can make it easier to afford veterinary care, enabling you to get your cat the best medical attention available without straining your budget. The peace of mind alone can be invaluable.

Why kittens need pet insurance

It's worth getting pet insurance for your cat no matter their age. However, you'll reap several benefits by doing it while they're still young.

You'll pay less

It may seem counterintuitive to buy pet insurance when your cat is young and relatively healthy, but it's actually the best time to get it if you want to secure a good price. Because kittens are typically healthier, providers charge lower premiums for them.

"In general, insurance is the most affordable when our pets are young and it increases as they age," says Sarah Gorman, DVM, CCRP, managing veterinarian at Small Door Veterinary. "Insurance is helpful at all ages, [but] it's most expensive for pets that are older or have medical issues. Typically, that's when we need insurance the most."

Plus, the older your cat gets, the more likely they are to develop a pre-existing condition, which can be costly — and which most policies won't cover. By getting insurance when they're still a kitten, you ensure that any conditions they develop as they age will be covered.

They're prone to accidents and injuries

Kittens have a tendency to get into things they shouldn't, whether that's hair ties you've dropped on the floor or plants you didn't realize were toxic. Plus, as they explore the world and learn what their abilities (and limitations) are, they run the risk of injury. Pet insurance is meant for just such scenarios.

"The main purpose of pet insurance is to help owners cover the cost of unexpected veterinary care," says Ellen Russell, DVM, MPH. "Veterinary bills can be expensive and, if left unchecked, can quickly become overwhelming. Pet insurance helps ensure that pet owners are not faced with a financial burden should their pets need emergency treatment or ongoing medical care."

Even the most basic pet insurance plans cover accidents and injuries, so you can rest easy knowing whatever trouble your kitten gets into, you can seek treatment promptly without worrying about how you'll afford it.

First-year expenses can be costly

From buying toys and supplies to getting them spayed or neutered, the first year you own your cat can be particularly expensive. According to the ASPCA, first-year costs for cats average $1,904.

Pet insurance can help you alleviate these costs by covering things like their initial vet visit, vaccinations and potentially even microchipping. The sooner you insure your cat, the more you can save.

The bottom line

Your kitten relies on you for food, shelter, love and care. This includes ensuring they get a healthy start and are protected throughout their life. Pet insurance is a valuable investment that can protect your feline friend's health — and your wallet — for years to come. And the sooner you get it, the more helpful it can be.

