Vice President Mike Pence addresses immigration during Brazil visit -- live stream

Vice President Mike Pence is addressing the ongoing debate over immigration while overseas in Brazil on Tuesday. According to a White House official, Pence will press allies in the region to step up and do their part to stop migration at the source.

While the issue of immigration is less focused on those coming from Brazil, the White House has claimed that a large percentage of incoming migrants to the U.S. are coming from other Central American countries like Guatemala.

The vice president will make stops in Ecuador and Guatemala after his time in Brazil.