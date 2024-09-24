Under new arrangement, Americans can visit Qatar for longer and Qataris can travel to U.S. without visas

A new arrangement will soon allow American citizens to visit the Gulf country of Qatar for longer periods of time and give Qataris access to visa-free travel to the U.S. for tourism or business purposes, the Biden administration announced Tuesday.

Qatar will become the latest country — and first Gulf nation — to join the Visa Waiver Program, which allows certain foreigners to travel to the U.S. without visas if their countries' governments agree to enhance security and information-sharing arrangements with Washington. The arrangements with Qatar include the U.S. government gaining access to passenger records and databases on serious criminals and known or suspected terrorists, U.S. officials said on a call with reporters.

While American officials said they are still working on finalizing a specific date, visa-free travel to the U.S. for Qataris is set to start before December.

As part of the arrangement, the government in Doha will allow American travelers to stay longer in Qatar. American tourists and business travelers already enjoy visa-free travel to the Gulf country. But starting on Oct. 1, they will be able to stay there for up to 90 days — instead of the current 30-day limit.

"Qatar's fulfillment of the stringent security requirements to join the Visa Waiver Program will deepen our strategic partnership and enhance the flow of people and commerce between our two countries," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. "Qatar's entry will make travel between the United States and Qatar safer, more secure, and easier for both Americans and Qataris."

The Visa Waiver Program applies to nationals of 42 countries, most of them U.S. allies in Europe. While it allows citizens of those countries to travel to the U.S. without visas, the program's participants are still screened by American officials before being permitted to enter the country.

Qatar would be the third country added to the program under the Biden administration, which has also made Croatia and Israel part of the initiative.