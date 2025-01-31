Fighter jets scrambled from Alaska and Canada as Russian warplanes spotted in the Arctic, NORAD says

A combat air patrol of American and Canadian fighter jets was scrambled this week after multiple Russian warplanes were spotted in the Arctic, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said Thursday, marking the latest military incident to unfold in a region that is drawing increasing scrutiny.

The Russian aircraft, which remained in international airspace, were not seen as a threat, but eight military planes were dispatched to monitor their activity, NORAD said in a statement. Two Canadian CF-18 fighter jets and one refueling aircraft were launched from the Canadian NORAD region, while two U.S. F-35 fighter jets and two refueling aircraft tankers were launched from the Alaskan NORAD region. The Alaskan base also dispatched one E-3 airborne warning and control system plane, or AWAC, which the Air Force says "can detect, identify and track" enemy forces far from U.S. and NATO country boundaries.

Several hours later, NORAD said it also scrambled two F-16 fighter jets from Alaska to Greenland in order to "forward posture NORAD presence in the Arctic." The command said that move was "not in response to any current threat."

The U.S. and Canadian jets were scrambled just weeks after four Russian warplanes were shadowed by NORAD aircraft after they flew near Alaska.

The Arctic has become a critical geopolitical focal point in recent years, drawing the attention of Russia, China and the U.S., which has its northernmost military base in Greenland.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump expressed his desire to bring Greenland under U.S. control, and he wouldn't rule out using economic or military cohesion to do so. The autonomous Arctic territory of Denmark's location makes it strategic for both economic and defense purposes. But Greenland's leader and its residents have made it clear that their home is not for sale.

Meanwhile, Russia's efforts to boost its military presence in the Arctic have gradually expanded, including two nuclear submarines unveiled by President Vladimir Putin. Russia has also tested hypersonic missiles, capable of evading American defenses, in the Arctic.

"The Arctic has long played a significant role in Russia's security approach and economic calculations," Amanda Dory, acting U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy, said in July. "Russia's Arctic military capabilities have the potential to hold the U.S. homeland, as well as allied and partner territories, at risk."

The U.S. has warned Russia and China over their increasing military and economic operations in the Arctic. But both countries have defended their activities, with Beijing saying it acts on the "principles of respect, cooperation, mutual wins and sustainability," and Moscow saying it "does its part to ensure that the Arctic does not become a territory of discord and tension."