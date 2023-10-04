Military analyst on possible nuclear-powered missile test in Russia Russia may be planning to test a nuclear-powered missile, according to reporting by The New York Times. The outlet cited satellite images that recently captured aircraft moving near a base in the remote Arctic region of Russia. That movement mirrored launch preparations for earlier missile tests in 2017 and 2018, The New York Times report said. Retired U.S. Army major and military analyst Mike Lyons joined CBS News to discuss what this might mean.