United Airlines adds 20 flights for fans to attend college football games

United Airlines is betting big that college football fans are going to want to fly out to see their favorite teams face off against rivals in person this season.

The airline on Tuesday said it is adding 20 nonstop flights and flying larger planes on 115 flights to 30 of the most anticipated college football matchups this fall.

Those games include the University of Texas-Austin at the University of Michigan on September 7, Ohio State at the University of Oregon on October 12, and the University of Alabama at Louisiana State University on November 9.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterbacks Devin Brown (33), Will Howard (18) and Julian Sayin (10). United Airlines is adding 20 nonstop flights to the most anticipated college football matchups this fall, including Ohio State at the University of Oregon on October 12. Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"Connecting travelers to the moments that matter most to them is at the core of what we do at United," Patrick Quayle, United's SVP of global network planning and alliances, said in a statement. "We know fans will appreciate this year's special football schedule that will make it easier to cheer on their teams on the road."

With the exception of one game over Memorial Day weekend, the routes are for travel to events on Friday, with returning flights on Sunday.

The airline had also added flights last year to accommodate the millions of football fans seeking to travel across the U.S. to see college athletes compete in the flesh. Indeed, college football has a robust fanbase, with attendance hovering around 41,867 fans per game in 2023, according to NCAA figures, CBS Sports reported.

Click here to see which thirty college football games the new schedule is designed around. Tickets are available for purchase today, United said.