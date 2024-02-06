"Quarterback Dads": New book explores father-son relationships in football It's been 17 years since the Bears last played in the super bowl. They've made it to the postseason only three times since that 2007 loss to the Colts in miami. Now the Bears are facing a critical quarterback decision; either stick with Justin Fields or draft another "franchise" QB with the No. 1 overall pick. Teddy Greenstein, who spent two decades as a college football writer at the Chicago Tribune, is co-author of the book “Quarterback Dads: Wild Tales from the Field,” which devotes a chapter on the relationship between USC star quarterback Caleb Williams and his dad.