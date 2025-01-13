Zelenskyy offers firefighting help from Ukraine for Los Angeles-area wildfires: "Nothing short of extraordinary"

In the wake of multiple wildfires that have torched tens of thousands of acres and left at least two dozen dead of Los Angeles County, local firefighters and first responders have received support from across the world.

While over the weekend crews of firefighters arrived from Mexico to assist local crews in containing the Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire, both still raging in different parts of the county, and other crews from Canada were said to be en route, the United States received an offer for support from all the way in Eastern Europe.

"Today, I instructed Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs and our diplomats to prepare for the possible participation of our rescuers in combating the wildfires in California," said a message shared by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy on X. "The situation there is extremely difficult, and Ukrainians can help Americans save lives. This is currently being coordinated, and we have offered our assistance to the American side through the relevant channels. 150 of our firefighters are already prepared."

Nearly 1,500 members of the California National Guard have already been deployed to Los Angeles to assist local law enforcement with curfew enforcement to limit looting concerns. They took to X on Sunday to address Zelenskyy's offer.

"Ukraine's offer of support to California during these devastating wildfires is nothing short of extraordinary," said a post on X. "President Zelenskyy's leadership and the preparation of 150 Ukrainian firefighters are a testament to the power of global partnerships. @TheCalGuard is proud of our 30+ years of working with Ukraine through the State Partnership Program. Together, we stand stronger."

Though crews have begun making progress on the duo of fires, yet another powerful windstorm closing in on the area has concerns high over the flames intensifying — or new fires breaking out.

Thousands of reinforcements have descended upon Southern California to join the firefight from throughout the Western United States, including crews from New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Oregon, Arizona and Washington.