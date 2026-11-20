Poland's government said Russian missiles landed in the country overnight as Vladimir Putin's forces hammered Ukraine with what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called "one of the largest attacks" since the war began. The strikes on Ukraine killed at least eight people, according to Zelenskyy.

The prime minister of Poland, a NATO member, decried the Russian weapons landing in his country as "an intentional provocation" of the U.S.-led military alliance.

"We know that what landed on Polish soil came from Russia. Therefore — ⁠and this is not just my own assessment, but ‌also that of our foreign partners, including those within NATO — it does not look like an ‌accident," Prime Minister ⁠Donald Tusk said. "It ‌appears that we ⁠are dealing with an intentional ⁠provocation."

Members of the Polish military gather near the site where an object fell, in Rudnik and Sanem, Poland, November 20, 2026. Polish authorities said they investigate at least three objects found near the border with Ukraine on Friday. Kacper Pempel/REUTERS

"Russia is trying to compensate for its military and diplomatic impotence with precisely this kind of terror," Zelenskyy wrote, adding that Putin's attempt to "redraw the world" with his Chinese and U.S. counterparts during their summit Thursday in China had been a "failure."

"Hard to regard it as a coincidence"

Russia fired more than 400 drones and 110 missiles at Ukraine overnight and early Friday, including cluster munitions, Zelenskyy said in a fiery social media post. Some of the Russian weapons hit the Austrian embassy and landed near the Netherlands embassy in Kyiv, prompting France to call for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

"Russia will have to answer for this," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote in a social media post.

Poland's defense minister said three Russian weapons, believed to have been two missiles and a drone, entered southeast Poland's airspace on Friday. Poland scrambled fighter jets and Patriot anti-missile systems in the country's southeast were activated, but no injuries were reported.

Drones have repeatedly entered the airspace of Poland and other NATO countries, mostly near Ukraine but not all, since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

The Article 5 collective defense clause in NATO's founding charter states that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all 32.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in a Friday social media post that he had spoken with Tusk "about the grave violations of Polish airspace overnight" and stressed that the alliance stands "in solidarity with Poland and will continue to strengthen our ability to deter and defend."

"This incident is clearly dangerous — a consequence of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine," Rutte said. "I condemn Russia's attacks as well as its ongoing war. We continue to stand united as Allies and will continue to support Ukraine."

NATO's Supreme Allied Commander for Europe, U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, was in "close contact with Poland's chief of defense and minister of defense as Poland's investigation into the overnight airspace violations continues," his spokesperson Martin O'Donnell told CBS News on Friday.

Members of the Polish Army take part in the Koalicja 26.2 military exercise at the Land Forces Training Range in Nowa Deba, Poland, Nov. 20, 2026. Patryk Ogorzalek/Agencja Wyborcza via REUTERS

Thousands of troops from 11 European countries that support Kyiv, members of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, are currently in Poland taking part in a major military exercise framed as training for a possible post-war mission in Ukraine, about 60 miles west of where the Russian weapons landed Friday.

"It is hard to regard it as a coincidence that the time and place of the violation of Polish airspace coincide with the Coalition of the Willing's exercises," Deputy Polish Prime Minister and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote in a social media post.

The escalation comes a day after President Trump sat with Xi and Putin — whom he greeted warmly and called his friend — in Shenzhen, China, for a rare face-to-face meeting that seemed to achieve little.

The presidents discussed the Ukraine war, which Mr. Trump has long pushed to end through negotiations, but soon after the 90-minute meeting, Putin ruled out direct talks with Kyiv, citing a strike earlier this week by Ukrainian forces that severely damaged a highly symbolic bridge linking Russia and Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula.

"We will respond to these strikes," Putin warned Thursday. "I want everyone to know this. I believe that our retaliatory actions … will be far more painful than what the Kiev regime did to the bridge."

At least 8 killed, dozens wounded in Ukraine

Ukrainian forces managed to intercept 79 of the 110 missiles Russia launched overnight, Zelenskyy said, but none of the 27 ballistic missiles, which he attributed to Kyiv's lack of interceptors. He has been pleading with the Trump administration to help Ukraine replenish its missile interceptor stocks for months, saying the shortage is being paid for in civilian lives.

Russia's attack targeted Kyiv and nine other regions, leaving more than two dozen people wounded in addition to the eight confirmed to have been killed, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi.

"Missiles hit critical infrastructure in the capital, including bridges," he said. "A water supply facility, office and commercial buildings were damaged."

A man stands amid the debris of an office building that caught fire after it was struck during Russian missile and drone attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Nov. 20, 2026. Thomas Peter/REUTERS

A hospital in Kharkiv was damaged, as well as businesses in the Mykolaiv, Odesa and Chernihiv regions, and residential buildings in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Chernihiv and Lviv, which is in the far west, close to Poland, Koretskyi said, adding that energy infrastructure was also hit.

Some nuclear plants were forced to reduce power generation after the attacks, according to an energy ministry official.

"The tactics of the strike this time were particularly vile," Zelenskyy said in his post on social media, noting that there had been "several groups of missiles with pauses of 20-30 minutes to complicate extinguishing the fires, clearing the rubble and recovery."

"A clear response from the world to all this is also needed," he said. "It is important that there are not only statements from partners about supporting Ukraine and Ukrainians, but also the implementation of specific agreements on air defense … We very much hope that the Pentagon will release the supply that we expect."