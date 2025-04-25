Ukraine says Russia kills 3 in drone attack on apartment building after Trump rebukes Putin

Russian foreign minister says negotiations over Ukraine "not supposed to be public"

A Russian drone struck an apartment building in a city in southeastern Ukraine, killing three people and injuring 10 others, officials said Friday, a day after President Trump rebuked Russia's leader for a deadly missile and drone attack on Kyiv while Washington endeavors to stop the more than three-year war.

Among the civilians killed in the nighttime drone strike in Pavlohrad, in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, were a child and a 76-year-old woman, the head of the regional administration, Serhii Lysak, wrote on Telegram.

Russian forces fired 103 Shahed and decoy drones at five Ukrainian regions overnight, Ukraine's air force reported. Authorities in the northeastern Sumy and Kharkiv regions reported damage to civilian infrastructure but no casualties.

Rescuers and civilians worked to pull victims from the rubble of a missile strike on a residential building on April 24, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Libkos / Getty Images

Russia pounded Kyiv in an hourslong barrage Thursday, killing at least 12 people and injuring 87 in its deadliest assault on the Ukrainian capital since July. The attack drew a rare rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin from Mr. Trump, who has said that efforts to end the war are coming to a head.

"I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying," Mr. Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform. "Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told CBS News on Thursday that the Kremlin was "ready to reach a deal" with the U.S. on Ukraine, though he also said some elements need to be "fine tuned."

"The President of the United States believes, and I think rightly so, that we are moving in the right direction," Lavrov said.

Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, after first sending troops into eastern Ukraine in 2014. Russia has claimed its offensive invasion was provoked by Ukraine and the West, an assertion that has been rejected by the U.S. and Europe.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly said he believes Russia wants peace, and he continues to publicly criticize Ukraine's democratically elected leader, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in spite of Ukraine's acceptance of his proposed 30-day ceasefire. And along the campaign trail, he pledged to negotiate an end to the war in one day. But almost 100 days into his administration, an agreement eludes him, and his frustration is growing.

Senior U.S. officials have warned that the administration could soon give up attempts to stop the war if the two sides do not come to an agreement.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff was expected to meet with Putin in Moscow on Friday, their second meeting this month and the fourth since February.

Mr. Trump and Zelenskyy plan to arrive in Rome on Friday for the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday. It wasn't immediately clear if they would meet separately.

Russian forces used Thursday's Kyiv attack as cover to launch almost 150 assaults on Ukrainian positions along the roughly 620-mile front line, Zelenskyy said late Thursday.

"When the maximum of our forces was focused on defense against missiles and drones, the Russians went on to significantly intensify their ground attacks," he wrote on Telegram.

Western European leaders have accused Putin of dragging his feet in the negotiations and seeking to grab more Ukrainian territory while his army has battlefield momentum.

Mr. Trump accused Zelenskyy of prolonging the "killing field" by refusing to surrender the Russia-occupied Crimea Peninsula as part of a possible deal. Russia illegally annexed that area from Ukraine in 2014. Zelenskyy has repeated many times during the war that recognizing occupied territory as Russian is a red line for his country, but Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, told CBS News partner network BBC News after deadly attack on Kyiv Thursday that Ukraine might have to give up land as part of a peace deal.

"One of the scenarios is ... to give up territory. It's not fair. But for the peace, temporary peace, maybe it can be a solution, temporary," Klitschko told the BBC. He said, however, that Ukraine would "never accept occupation" by Russia.

Zelenskyy noted Thursday that Ukraine agreed to a U.S. ceasefire proposal 44 days ago, as a first step to a negotiated peace, but that Russian attacks continued.

During recent talks, Russia hit the city of Sumy, killing more than 30 civilians gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday, battered Odesa with drones and blasted Zaporizhzhia with powerful glide bombs.

and contributed to this report.