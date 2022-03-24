Russian journalist Oksana Baulina killed in Kyiv shelling

Kyiv — A Russian journalist for the investigative news outlet The Insider was killed when Russian troops shelled a residential neighborhood in the Ukraine's capital, the outlet said Wednesday, the latest reporter to die in war.

Oksana Baulina, who previously also worked for Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny's anti-corruption group, "died under fire in Kyiv" while "filming the destruction" caused by Russian shelling, The Insider said on its website.

Another civilian was killed alongside Baulina in the strike and two other people were wounded, it added.

Russian Journalist Oksana Baulina, who was killed during shelling in Kyiv according to a Russian investigative website, is seen in an undated photo obtained from her Facebook profile. Oksana Baulina via Facebook/via REUTERS

Baulina had worked for Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation until it was declared an extremist organization last year. That prompted her to leave the country and continue reporting on corruption in Russia for The Insider, the news outlet said. After Russia invaded Ukraine a month ago, Baulina filed several reports from Kyiv and Lviv in western Ukraine for the outlet.

"The Insider expresses its deepest condolences to Oksana's family and friends," it said.

Baulina's colleagues took to social media to mourn her loss.

Vladimir Milov, who worked with her at Navalny's group, vowed to avenge her.

"I will never forget her and to all those who are responsible for her death I promise that they won't get away with (only) a trial and a verdict," Milov said on Twitter.

"What an unbelievable horror," wrote Lyubov Sobol, another prominent member of Navalny's team.

Sergiy Tomilenko, head of the Ukrainian journalists' union, confirmed Baulina's death in a statement on Facebook, saying she was reporting on the aftermath of a shelling when she was hit by fresh fire.

Earlier Wednesday, Tomilenko's group said a cameraman for a local television station in the besieged southern city of Mariupol had also died.

A number of journalists have been injured, taken captive, or killed while working in Ukraine.

This month, award winning American documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed, and his colleague, photojournalist Juan Arrendondo was injured. Two Fox News journalists, long-time cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and local producer Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova, were killed, and Fox correspondent Benjamin Hall was seriously injured.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian outlet Hromadske said one of its journalists, Victoria Roshchyna, was freed after being taken captive on Friday by Russian forces.

Another Ukrainian outlet, The Kyiv Independent, said photojournalist Maks Levin was also missing this week.

CBS News' Haley Ott reports that the advocacy group Reporters Without Borders has filed two separate complaints already with the International Criminal Court in The Hague pertaining to the war in Ukraine, one alleging deliberate attacks on journalists by Russian forces, and another over Russian attacks targeting TV infrastructure.