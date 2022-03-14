Challenges in keeping journalists in Ukraine safe after U.S. filmmaker killed by Russian forces American journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed by Russian forces in Ukraine on Sunday while documenting the refugee crisis, and photographer Juan Arredondo was also injured during the incident and taken to a nearby hospital. Tim Crockett, founder and senior consultant for Flying Frog Consultants, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss safety and security concerns for journalists in hostile environments.