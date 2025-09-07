Ukraine government building in Kyiv damaged in largest Russia aerial attack of the war

Putin warns against foreign troops in Ukraine before peace deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned a large drone attack by Russia that hit a key government building and killed at least two people in Kyiv.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 810 drones and decoys – the largest aerial attack on the country since the war began, Ukraine's Air Force said.

"Such killings now, when real diplomacy would have started long ago, are a deliberate crime and a prolongation of the war," Zelenskyy said in a statement online. He called for sanctions and for strengthening Ukraine's air defenses.

A column of smoke rises above the building of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine after a Russian drone and missile attack on Sept. 7, 2025, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Oleksandr Magula/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

"Every additional (air defense) system saves civilians from these vile strikes. The world can force the Kremlin criminals to stop killing; only political will is needed," Zelenskyy said.

Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force, told The Associated Press that Russia also launched 13 missiles of various types in the attack.

Ukraine shot down and neutralized 747 drones and 4 missiles, according to a statement from the Air Force.

Hits from nine missiles and 54 drones were recorded at 33 locations across Ukraine, and the debris of shot-down targets fell at eight locations, the Air Force said.

Associated Press reporters saw a plume of smoke rising from the roof of Kyiv's cabinet of ministers building, but it was not immediately clear if the smoke was the result of a direct hit or debris, which would mark an escalation in Russia's air campaign, which has so far spared government buildings in the city center.

The building is the home of Ukraine's Cabinet, housing the offices of its ministers. Police blocked access to the building as fire trucks and ambulances arrived.

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a heavily damaged residential building following Russian drone and missile strikes in Kyiv. GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said two people were killed and 20 were injured in the attack.

"For the first time, the government building was damaged by an enemy attack, including the roof and upper floors," said Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. "We will restore the buildings, but lost lives cannot be returned."

"The world must respond to this destruction not only with words, but with actions. There is a need to strengthen sanctions pressure — primarily against Russian oil and gas," she said.

The two people killed were a mother and her 3-month-old child, whose bodies were dug out of the rubble by rescuers, said Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv's city administration. Initially, Tkachenko said the child was 1 year old. At least 10 locations in Kyiv were damaged in the attack, he added.

The Russian military said Sunday that it used aviation, drones, missiles and artillery to strike military-industrial targets in Ukraine, including drone assembly and storage sites, military airfields, two air defense radar stations and troop positions.

A crying woman walks past a rescuer after a Russian drone and missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine. Oleksandr Magula/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Sunday's attack is the second mass Russian drone and missile attack to target Kyiv in the span of two weeks, as hopes for peace talks wane.

The barrage came after European leaders pressed Russian leader Vladimir Putin to work to end the war after 26 of Ukraine's allies pledged to deploy troops as a "reassurance force" for the war-torn country once the fighting ends.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Sunday's attack, saying it shows Putin is "not serious about peace."

"I'm appalled by the latest brutal overnight assault on Kyiv and across Ukraine," Starmer said in a statement. "These cowardly strikes show that Putin believes he can act with impunity. He is not serious about peace."

Zelenskyy has said he is ready to meet Putin to negotiate a peace agreement and has urged President Trump to impose punishing sanctions on Russia to push it to end the war.