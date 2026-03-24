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U.S. expected to deploy troops from 82nd Airborne to Middle East for Iran war

By
Eleanor Watson
CBS News Reporter
Eleanor Watson is a CBS News multi-platform reporter and producer covering the Pentagon.
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Eleanor Watson,
James LaPorta
James LaPorta
National security coordinating producer
James LaPorta is a national security coordinating producer in CBS News' Washington bureau. He is a former U.S. Marine infantryman and veteran of the Afghanistan war.
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James LaPorta

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The Pentagon is expected to send parts of the 82nd Airborne division to the Middle East as the Iran war extends into its fourth week, according to two sources.

A command element and some ground forces are expected to be part of the deployment, according to a source familiar with the planning. 

CBS News reported last week that the U.S. was preparing to make the deployment, and that senior military commanders had submitted specific requests aimed at preparing for the use of ground troops in the Iran conflict.  

The Pentagon deferred questions about the expected deployment to the White House. A White House spokesperson said that announcements about troop deployments would come from the Pentagon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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