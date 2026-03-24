Live Updates: Iran war rages as oil and stock markets grapple with conflicting messages from Trump and Tehran
What to know about the Iran war:
- Hope for a diplomatic resolution to the Iran war, sparked by President Trump's shock declaration that talks are already underway, has been tempered by Tehran's denial of any direct dialogue. While indirect diplomacy has begun, the conflicting messages — and the war undeniably raging in the meantime — sent the price of global benchmark Brent crude oil back over $100 a barrel early Tuesday.
- A senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official told CBS News the regime had "received points from the U.S. through mediators and they are being reviewed," and Pakistan has sought to position itself as a potential mediator, with unconfirmed reports of a possible meeting as soon as this weekend in the country.
- Iran launched waves of missiles at Israel overnight and continued targeting America's Gulf allies. International shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains gridlocked, leaving energy markets in turmoil and prompting the International Energy Agency to warn of a "major, major threat" to the wider global economy.
- Lebanese state media said Israel carried out fresh strikes overnight and the Israeli military warned more Lebanese civilians to evacuate their homes in the south after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned there was "more to come" in Israel's wars on Iran and Hezbollah.
Iran names ex-Revolutionary Guard commander as top security official
Iran named a former Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander as the new secretary of the country's Supreme National Security Council on Tuesday, replacing Ali Larijani, who was killed in an airstrike.
Iranian state television identified the new secretary as Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr.
Zolghadr reached the rank of brigadier general in the Guard. He had been serving as the secretary of Iran's Expediency Council.
Ali Larijani was killed in strikes last week by Israel, marking a significant moment for the Islamic Republic in the conflict.
Traders bet on oil markets minutes before Trump's post on Iran talks, Financial Times reports
Bets on the oil market worth half a billion dollars were made by traders about 15 minutes before President Trump posted on social media Monday declaring "productive conversations" with Iran, the Financial Times newspaper reported. After Mr. Trump's post, the price of crude oil tumbled.
"It's hard to prove causality . . . but you have to wonder who would have been relatively aggressive at selling futures at that point, 15 minutes before Trump's post," a market strategist at a U.S. brokerage firm told the FT.
The timing of the trades echoed large, profitable bets made on the prediction market Polymarket around the timing of the U.S. strikes on Venezuela and Iran, the FT reported.
White House spokesperson Kush Desai said "the White House does not tolerate any administration official illegally profiteering off of insider knowledge, and any implication that officials are engaged in such activity without evidence is baseless and irresponsible reporting."
Oil prices back up, but stock markets take hope in Trump's optimism
The price of Brent crude crept back above $100 a barrel early Tuesday after plunging on President Trump's claim the previous morning of advanced talks with Iran - which Tehran quickly denied.
Brent crude, referred to as the international standard in oil pricing, traded at $104 a barrel early Monday morning but later eased to $100.94, still a significant course reversal after it plummeted 10% on Mr. Trump's remarks the previous day. At over $100 a barrel, the price represents an increase of at least 40% since the U.S. and Israel launched their war on Iran on Feb. 28.
Stock markets appeared more optimistic after Mr. Trump's remarks. Global benchmarks mostly rebounded Tuesday, with France's CAC 40 gaining 0.4% in early trading, the German DAX edging up 0.2% and Britain's FTSE 100 inching up less than 0.1%.
In the U.S., Dow futures were up less than 0.1% at 46,536.00 and S&P 500 futures were also virtually unchanged, declining less than 0.1% to 6,634.50.
In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added finished up 1.4%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% and South Korea's Kospi got a significant bump to close up 2.7% along with Hong Kong's Hang Seng, which rose 2.8%.
CBS/AP
Iran's Revolutionary Guard threatens Israeli troops in Gaza and northern Israel over "crimes against civilians"
Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a statement Tuesday accusing Israel of "taking advantage of the regional war environment and the media's focus" on Iran to ramp up its attacks against alleged Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The IRGC accused Israel of "widespread war crimes against civilians in Lebanon and Palestine, crossing all red lines in genocide."
The Israeli military acknowledges ongoing operations in Gaza, where a ceasefire technically ended the three-year war with Hamas late last year, though there are routine accusations that the agreement is being violated.
Israel has announced multiple expansions of its operations in Lebanon since the Iran war began, including airstrikes across the country and ground forces seizing ground in the south and ordering tens of thousands of civilians to flee. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed the assault will continue until the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah no longer poses a threat to communities in northern Israel.
The Israel Defense Forces says it takes all possible measures to avoid harming civilians, including evacuation orders, though residents have reported multiple strikes near the Lebanese capital that came without warning.
In its statement Tuesday, the IRGC said unless Israel changes its tactics, "enemy gathering points" in northern Israel and Gaza "will be targeted without hesitation by heavy missile and drone attacks."
Fighting continues, with Iranian missiles targeting Israel and Gulf states and Israeli strikes in Lebanon
A missile slammed into a street in central Tel Aviv as Iran kept up its barrages targeting Israel and Gulf Arab states on Tuesday, hours after President Trump said the U.S. was in talks with Tehran to end the war.
Iran dismissed the claim of ongoing negotiations as "fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets," and Israel's leader vowed to continue striking Iran and Lebanon regardless of diplomatic forays, to "protect our vital interests, in any case."
Iran fired multiple waves of missiles at Israel early Tuesday, with reports of an impact in the country's north. In Tel Aviv, a missile with a 220 pound warhead slipped through Israeli defenses and slammed into a street, blowing out the windows of an apartment building and sending smoke billowing.
"We saw destruction, smoke, and chaos," rescue service worker Yoel Moshe told reporters at the scene minutes after the missile struck. Four people suffered minor wounds, he said.
In Kuwait, power lines were hit from air defense shrapnel, causing partial electricity outages in several hours. Missile alert sirens sounded in Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry said it had destroyed 19 Iranian drones targeting its oil-rich Eastern Province.
Earlier in the day, Israel pounded Beirut's southern suburbs again, saying it was targeting infrastructure used by the Iran-linked Hezbollah militant group. A strike on a residential apartment southeast of the Lebanese capital killed at least two people, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
While President Trump said Monday that he was extending his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping traffic for five days to allow for talks, postponing his threat to attack Iranian power plants, the Israeli and U.S. militaries have said strikes will continue against Iranian military targets.
CBS/AP
International Energy Agency head warns of "major, major threat" to global economy from Iran war
The head of the International Energy Agency says the global economy faces a "major, major threat" because of the Iran war.
Fatih Birol told Australia's National Press Club in Canberra the crisis in the Middle East has had a worse impact on oil than the two oil shocks of the 1970s combined, and a worse effect on gas markets than the Russia-Ukraine war.