The U.S. Air Force's cloud computing platform was breached in a cyberattack, multiple sources told Reuters on Friday.

The hackers breached Cloud One, the Air Force's flagship cloud computing platform, according to Reuters, potentially exposing sensitive military and personnel information.

The breach was discovered at some point in the last month during system upgrades, sources told the outlet.

In a statement provided to CBS News, an Air Force spokesperson did not confirm or deny the breach, saying that it "does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities, or operational status of specific networks and systems."

"Ensuring the security, resilience and availability of our most critical war fighting assets remains a top priority," the Air Force spokesperson said.

When reached by CBS News, Leidos, the tech company which has served as the main contractor operating Cloud One since May, declined to comment specifically on the hack, deferring to the Air Force. A Leidos spokesperson noted that earlier this year, it announced a $454.9 million contract to modernize and secure the Air Force's cloud operations.

The alleged incident follows a series of breaches and outages that have been reported at federal agencies this month, including at the National Security Agency, the CIA, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Federal Aviation Administration, the latter of which prompted a nationwide ground stop that triggered chaos for tens of thousands of travelers at U.S. airports.

In the FBI breach reported last week, hackers accessed a large database used by law enforcement agencies nationwide to access criminal records.

The NSA's network outage was linked to an urgent patching of vulnerabilities in PHP, the programming language that powers the majority of all websites, multiple sources told CBS News. The NSA's internal network, which is used to store and share classified information, went offline during the ordeal, the sources said.

The CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence, meanwhile, suffered an intrusion of an internal network that gathers intelligence from publicly available information, such as social media.

An ODNI official told CBS News in a statement Tuesday that there were "no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems" from that breach.

All this comes as White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross was fired from his position last week. Sources told CBS News that White House chief of staff Stephen Miller had long wanted Cairncross out of the job, and that he had told people he didn't think Cairncross had the expertise needed to be national cyber director.