Trump says he will meet with Zelenskyy after "very successful day" with Putin

Trump, Putin speeches did not announce a ceasefire in Ukraine

President Donald Trump said he will meet with Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Monday afternoon to discuss an agreement "which would end the war" between Russia and Ukraine.

The Truth Social post came about half a day after Mr. Trump met with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Alaska. Mr. Trump said the meeting with Putin "went very well." He also said the meeting was followed by a "late night phone call" with Zelenskyy and other European leaders, including Mark Rutte, the secretary general of NATO.

"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up," Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump did not share any details of the agreement. He said Zelenskyy would join him in the Oval Office on Monday afternoon to discuss the proposal.

"If it all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin," Mr. Trump said. "Potentially, millions of people's lives will be saved."

This is a developing news story and will be updated.