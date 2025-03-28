Watch CBS News
Politics

Trump asks Supreme Court to allow deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members under wartime Alien Enemies Act

By
Melissa Quinn
Politics Reporter
Melissa Quinn is a politics reporter for CBSNews.com. She has written for outlets including the Washington Examiner, Daily Signal and Alexandria Times. Melissa covers U.S. politics, with a focus on the Supreme Court and federal courts.
Read Full Bio
Melissa Quinn

/ CBS News

Court upholds pause on some deportations
Court upholds temporary block on Trump administration's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations 03:46

Washington — The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to lift lower court orders blocking deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members under the wartime Alien Enemies Act.

The Justice Department made the request for emergency relief just days after a federal appeals court in Washington declined to let the administration resume the deportations of people believed to be members of the Tren de Aragua gang to El Salvador under the wartime authority.

"This case presents fundamental questions about who decides how to conduct sensitive national-security-related operations in this country — the President, through Article II, or the Judiciary, through [temporary restraining orders]," acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris wrote. "The Constitution supplies a clear answer: the President. The republic cannot afford a different choice."

The Supreme Court has asked lawyers for a group of five Venezuelan nationals who challenged the administration's efforts to invoke the Alien Enemies Act to respond to the Justice Department's request by April 1.

Melissa Quinn

Melissa Quinn is a politics reporter for CBSNews.com. She has written for outlets including the Washington Examiner, Daily Signal and Alexandria Times. Melissa covers U.S. politics, with a focus on the Supreme Court and federal courts.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.