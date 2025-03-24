Trump administration asks Supreme Court to pause reinstatement of federal workers at 6 agencies

Washington — The Trump administration on Monday asked the Supreme Court to pause a lower court decision that required six agencies to reinstate more than 16,000 federal probationary workers who were terminated.

The request for emergency relief from the Justice Department is the latest intervention the administration is seeking from the Supreme Court as it faces more than 100 lawsuits challenging President Trump's policies. Already pending before the justices is a request to narrow injunctions that blocked implementation of Mr. Trump's executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship. A decision on that request isn't expected until early next month.

The latest bid from the Trump administration arose out of U.S. District Judge William Alsup's order earlier this month that required six agencies — the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defense, Energy, Interior and Treasury — to reinstate probationary workers who were fired last month.

In the challenge brought by a group of labor unions and nonprofit groups, the judge said the terminations were likely unlawful because the Office of Personnel Management did not have the authority to direct the firings.

But in the request to the Supreme Court, acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris wrote that the court's preliminary injunction let third parties "hijack the employment relationship between the federal government and its workforce."

"And, like many other recent orders, the court's extraordinary reinstatement order violates the separation of powers, arrogating to a single district court the Executive Branch's powers of personnel management on the flimsiest of grounds and the hastiest of timelines," she wrote. "That is no way to run a government."

Alsup's order covers roughly 16,000 federal workers who were still in probationary status, or those generally in a one- or two-year trial period. A federal appeals court declined the Trump administration's request to halt the decision, leading the Justice Department to ask the Supreme Court for relief.

"This court should not allow a single district court to erase Congress's handiwork and seize control over reviewing federal personnel decisions — much less to do so by vastly exceeding the limits on the scope of its equitable authority and ordering reinstatements en masse," Harris wrote.

The Trump administration argued that the district court's order forces the government to embark on a "massive administrative undertaking" to reinstate and onboard thousands of fired employees in just a few days.

The firings of probationary workers came as part of Mr. Trump's broad initiative to shrink the size of the federal government, an effort that is being undertaken by the White House's Department of Government Efficiency.

More than 24,000 probationary workers were removed from their positions as part of the mass firings, the Justice Department revealed in a court filings submitted in a separate case challenging the terminations, which was brought in Maryland and involves 18 agencies.

The judge overseeing that case also temporarily blocked the mass firings and ordered the affected federal workers at the agencies to be reinstated.